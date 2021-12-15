Inked for the Wisconsin Badgers: Four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner

With the early signing period for high school football players beginning on Dec. 15, BadgerBlitz.com dives into a closer look at the commits who signed with the Wisconsin Badgers. Let's take a look at lineman Joe Brunner, who officially signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

RECRUITING COMPETITION/STORY

Brunner racked up offers from Florida State, Iowa, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State, among others. Last June, he took official visits to Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Ohio State before his commitment on the 29th of that month. "Wisconsin actually wasn't always at the top for me," Brunner told BadgerBlitz.com. "At one point, I think Notre Dame was in the lead for a good chunk of time. I started to build a strong relationship with their coaching staff and I didn't really talk to Wisconsin as much. But then Wisconsin started to pick it up and, trust me, it was hard not being able to get to the campus. So I'm glad I got to do that because it really opened my eyes. Wisconsin definitely was not always in the lead." Brunner was a WFCA first-team all-state pick on both offensive and defensive line as a senior.

WHY WISCONSIN?

Four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

"I committed to the Wisconsin Badgers and I think as soon as I stepped on that campus for my official visit, I think I knew right from the start," Brunner told BadgerBlitz.com. "One thing that really struck me was the guys in the offensive line room and how they make you feel when you're around them. "They didn't make me feel like I was a recruit, they made me feel like I was part of that team already. And that helps a lot because you're spending 99 percent of your time with them. So that was huge."

COACH'S TAKE

"Wisconsin's not afraid to throw a 6-foot-6 or a 6-foot-7 guy inside because they've done it in the past," Whitefish Bay High School Jake Wolter told BadgerBlitz.com. "And his athleticism, which you can see on the basketball court and in track and field - just the way he moves is really amazing. Our offense doesn't run zone, but we do run some tosses and jet sweeps where you do have to reach, and just seeing his footwork out of his stance - being able to reach and get to the next level - is just amazing. If he puts on a little girth in the bottom half, he'll be able to handle some of the big defensive tackles at the next level in the Big Ten. "As far as strength, it's pretty amazing where he's at, and he's a young kid for his age. He'll graduate and be at Wisconsin by the time he's still 17. Could he play early? I wouldn't put anything past this kid. He's already benching 400 pounds and squatting 500 pounds. So as far as strength is concerned, I think he would be able to handle it."

BADGERBLITZ.COM'S TAKE

Brunner, a four-year starter at Whitefish Bay, is a big, powerful and dominating tackle who plays with a nasty streak. With that, Brunner has drawn comparisons to Ben Bredeson in terms of how dominant he is/was at the varsity level since his freshman season. Bredeson finished his prep career at Arrowhead as the No. 60 player in the country; Brunner is currently No. 72.

FROM THE EXPERT

"Joe Brunner was born to play offensive line and now he is going to the o-line factory at Wisconsin. It is an ideal match that should benefit both parties for years to come. Not only does Brunner have elite physical tools for the position, but he also provides versatility. We rate him as a tackle and that is where I see his upside being highest, but there is nothing that would prevent him from playing guard if the need was greater there. He should be able to contribute early in his career and I expect him to leave Madison as one of the best to play the position there, which is lofty expectations considering Wisconsin's offensive line tradition." -Josh Helmholdt, RIvals.com Recruiting Analyst

HUDL HIGHLIGHTS