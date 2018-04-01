Leif Engstrand has a good collection of scholarships early in the process with Northern Illinois, Wyoming, Central Michigan, South Dakota State, Dartmouth, Columbia and Cornell all in the mix.
This spring and summer, though, FBS schools could come calling for the 6-foot-8, 290-pound offensive tackle from Oconomowoc High School in Wisconsin.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news