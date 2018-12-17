But a new school that recently entered the mix may eventually land the 6-foot-5, 280-pound prospect from Whitefish Bay (WI) High School.

J.J. Lippe accumulated offers from Eastern Illinois, Fordham, Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota-Duluth, North Dakota and Winona State, among others, during his recruitment.

"Something sparked up recently with Wisconsin," Lippe, who visited Madison unofficially Sunday, told BadgerBlitz.com. "They are looking at me as a potential preferred walk-on."

Lippe has been in recent contact with Badgers' assistant coach Joe Rudolph, who helped land commitments from scholarship linemen Logan Brown and Joe Tippmann in the current cycle.

"The visit went great," Lippe said. "I had a great opportunity to meet with some coaches, like Coach Rudolph, and we were able to tour pretty much everything, which was really neat.

"The feedback was pretty positive and they are pretty interested in me. I think they like me at tackle, but they haven’t really said. I would be up for any task."

At this point, Lippe, an all-conference selection this fall, is waiting to clear admissions at Wisconsin, but he's also considering a few other options.

"I''m still looking at Western Illinois, Fordham, Winona State and Utah," Lippe said. "I'm most likely going to take an official visit to Fordham in January.

"I'm interested in Wisconsin if everything can work out. Wisconsin has been my dream school since I was a little kid. I have watched the Badgers since I was old enough to remember. The college town, people and city atmosphere is just amazing. I feel the support in the area and the entire state for the Wisconsin football program."

In the 2019 class, the Badgers have commitments from preferred walk-ons Peter Bowden, Blake Wilcox, Jackson Kollath, Tatum Grass and Cameron Phillips.