Thursday, 2019 linebacker Chase Graham made the drive from Sterling, Ill., to Madison for Wisconsin's spring practice.
"It’s was just a practice but I really liked the way it was run and the tempo it was run with," Graham told BadgerBlitz.com. "The players practiced with great intensity and that’s something I play with.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news