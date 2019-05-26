Statement regarding the family of Howard Moore
MADISON, Wis. – Early Saturday morning, the University of Wisconsin athletic department learned of a tragic automobile accident in Michigan involving assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore and his family. We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Howard’s wife, Jennifer, and their daughter Jaidyn. Howard and his son, Jerell, both suffered injuries but are expected to recover.
The Badgers athletics community is a tight-knit family and Howard has been a terrific ambassador for Wisconsin for nearly 30 years, dating back to days as a UW student athlete. Our hearts are with Howard and Jerell and we, as a community, will support and lift up the entire Moore and Barnes families.
“There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family,” head coach Greg Gard said. “Our basketball program is an extremely close family and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them. We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time.”
“I’ve known Howard ever since he was a student-athlete at Wisconsin and gotten to know his wonderful family through the years,” director of athletics Barry Alvarez said. “He has always been an incredible representative of our athletic department and a positive influence on everyone around him. We are truly heart-broken for his family and will be doing everything possible to help him through this tragic time. Our prayers, love and support go out to the Moore and Barnes family.”
Certain coaches teach you way more about life, family, and faith than basketball. Coach Moore one of the best 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/iNlahhTbQJ— Josh Gasser (@JPGasser21) May 26, 2019
If you do not know Howard Moore, go to @Howard_Moore and you will know why this is such a difficult day for all of the so many people that are lucky to know and love him! There is not a better one of us out there than Howard. Keep praying!!!! 🙏 https://t.co/8mQc0lKzqZ— Coach Tony Granato (@TonyGranato) May 26, 2019
Thoughts are with @Howard_Moore and his family. Life just isn’t fair sometimes.— Freddie Owens (@FreddieOwens) May 25, 2019
You won’t find a better Man than Howard Moore or a sweeter soul than his wife Jennifer. Wonderful kids. I last saw Howard at the Final Four not even 2 months ago. Nothing but smiles & laughs then. Tears now. Always show & share love. You may never get the chance again. pic.twitter.com/wySpBhpHE6— Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) May 25, 2019
Family and Faith are two words to describe Coach Moore. The Love, Passion, and Joy that his Family shares should be Inspiring to us all.— Brad Davison (@braddavi34) May 26, 2019
Our Hearts are Heavy with the news of today. Our Thoughts and Prayers are with Coach Moore & His Family 🙏🏼💞
Keep @Howard_Moore in your prayers during this tragedy. He is one of the most genuine people out there and can’t believe something like this could ever happen to his family. We’re all here for you Coach!— Jason Bohannon (@JBohannon12) May 25, 2019
Still speechless. I’ll never forget the first time I met @Howard_Moore on Jason’s official visit. His gargantuan smile was contagious and made you feel like an instant friend. Yet, it was no comparison to his wife’s warmth. College basketball & @BadgerMBB will never be the same. https://t.co/C0Ll7QkWhX— Zach Bohannon (@ZBohannon) May 25, 2019
We send our love and support to Coach Moore and his family through this time...— Sam Dekker (@dekker) May 25, 2019
Our hearts our very heavy today. Please keep Howard and his family in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/JKv3dED7qw— Will Ryan (@CoachWillRyan) May 25, 2019
Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore has been a great friend and mentor to me. Many prayers go up for him & his family during this devastating time. Absolutely heartbreaking news. Please pray 🙏🏾— LaVall Jordan (@LaVall_Jordan) May 25, 2019
Thoughts and prayers are with the Moore family. Can’t even imagine the pain they are going through. Please everyone take a moment and pray for Coach Moore and his family.— Hippo Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) May 25, 2019