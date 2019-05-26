MADISON, Wis. – Early Saturday morning, the University of Wisconsin athletic department learned of a tragic automobile accident in Michigan involving assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore and his family. We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Howard’s wife, Jennifer, and their daughter Jaidyn. Howard and his son, Jerell, both suffered injuries but are expected to recover.

The Badgers athletics community is a tight-knit family and Howard has been a terrific ambassador for Wisconsin for nearly 30 years, dating back to days as a UW student athlete. Our hearts are with Howard and Jerell and we, as a community, will support and lift up the entire Moore and Barnes families.

“There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family,” head coach Greg Gard said. “Our basketball program is an extremely close family and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them. We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time.”

“I’ve known Howard ever since he was a student-athlete at Wisconsin and gotten to know his wonderful family through the years,” director of athletics Barry Alvarez said. “He has always been an incredible representative of our athletic department and a positive influence on everyone around him. We are truly heart-broken for his family and will be doing everything possible to help him through this tragic time. Our prayers, love and support go out to the Moore and Barnes family.”