During the draft process, Beach went down to Orlando, Florida in the middle of January for the Hulu Bowl where he met with an extensive list of teams.

Beach, a Wisconsin native, put together a six-year career with the Badgers. This past season, he consistently saw the field either as a starter at left guard or as a tight end in jumbo packages.

"The place I went to, TEST Football, it's kind of an offensive line place," Beach said following his performance at Wisconsin's Pro Day. " Chris Snee, Shaun Snee 's brother, was training me out there and Rich Seubert, two Giants legends that are out there. Those are two good guys to prepare with and they definitely got me ready for the Hula Bowl."

Luckily for Beach, he’s had a good mentor throughout the pre-draft process. Preparing with TEST Football Academy in New Jersey, he’s primarily worked with coach Rich Seubert, who played for 10 years in the NFL with the New York Giants after going undrafted.

MADISON, Wis. -- Offensive lineman Tyler Beach, who saw time at guard and tackle during his career at Wisconsin, would be appreciative of any opportunity on an NFL team this fall. The sixth-year senior recognizes he will likely have to fight for a roster spot as a late-round pick or un-drafted free agent.

Part of Beach's appeal is the versatility he brings to the table. Through five seasons in Madison, he started games at right tackle (2020), left tackle (2021), left guard (2022) and even saw some spot duty at right guard and tight end last fall.

"I think just being able to play multiple positions is one thing that's my strong suit," he said. "Understanding the game after going through two different offenses and being able to learn both I think has helped me as well. I think the versatility has been my biggest strength."

When meeting with teams at the Hula Bowl, they asked Beach where he felt most comfortable. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound lineman said guard, but he saw some reps at tackle and even center while at the Hula Bowl.

"I really enjoying at guard this year in a phone booth-type area," he said.

"It's different but learning from a guy like Rich Seubert, he showed me the ins and outs and kind of how to snap the ball correctly," Beach went on about how he prepared to work at center.

Beach has spent a couple months down in New Jersey, working with Seubert on position specific work. He had the facilities and staff available to work primarily on his testing numbers as well when it came to his Pro Day work.

Seubert, the program's offensive line coach, brought in his former teammate, Snee, to go over board work and some position specific work. He worked alongside Pat Flaherty, who is now the offensive line coach at Rutgers.

"I think the more people these guys can learn from the better," Seubert said. "Chris Snee came down a few times and got him on the board just like what I do, but I just let him take the reins. Pat Flaherty came down a few times as well before he got the coaching job at Rutgers."

Kevin Dunn, who opened the facility in 1999, said the program specializes in getting players ready for the combine. The TEST Football Academy is an extensive program for athletes from sports psychology to nutrition to having a former Olympic track athlete in Ato Boldon coach the athletes.

"We make sure that all seven combine drills are perfected for them," Dunn, the owner and CEO of TEST Football, said. "We just maximize their genetic potential and make sure they get better every day. There really is no stone that we leave unturned from a training perspective, but also never lose sight that these guys are getting hired to play football."

With just about six weeks until the NFL Draft, Beach is hoping his preparation can pay off in the form of a late round selection or opportunity with a team.

"Tyler was very receptive and coachable and I think Tyler is going to bring something great to whoever picks him up," Seubert said. "He can play guard, he can play tackle, he bends, he moves, he has good technique coming from Wisconsin. He knew what he was doing before he got here, so we just honed in some of the little things."