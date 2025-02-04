Nolan Winter is Reaping the Benefits of Wisconsin’s Modernization

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) will enter the second half of the conference schedule with the highest winning percentage (.773) of any Badger team since the 2014-15 group that made the National Final. Plenty of ink has been spilt on the offensive boom, the duo of John Blackwell and John Tonje, and even Steven Crowl’s on-and-off play. But the most impactful yet under-discussed player on the team has been forward Nolan Winter, who’s added an entire new offensive dimension to his game without sacrificing efficiency, all while providing a possible look at the future of the center position at Wisconsin.

(Photo by Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz.com)

The 7-footer spent his freshman season backing up Crowl at center, spending the vast majority of his time in the post. But when Tyler Wahl graduated and Winter was vocal about his desire to replace him at power forward, the coaches encouraged him. “It’s just trusting my abilities and trusting the confidence I’ve worked up throughout my high school and AAU days, knowing I can put the ball on the floor and be a point guard,” Winter said. “That’s what the coaches are telling me, ‘Just get it out of your mind that you’re a big man and start playing more like a guard.’” When given the chance to handle the ball and show off his guard abilities this season, Winter’s took advantage, as we saw on many plays against Butler in December.

However, in this year’s offense, Winter doesn’t really have to handle the ball or be a guard. He has players like Tonje, Blackwell and Kamari McGee to do that. What truly separates Winter from past Badger bigs is what’s become the most important trait in their offense. He’s shooting 39.6 percent from 3, in addition to a superb 70.9 percent on 2-pointers. Even by just standing in the corner, Winter is creating space in the offense that’s essential for the backcourt’s ability to drive to the basket. When asked about his development, Winter constantly credited his father, Trevor Winter, who played at Minnesota from 1993-97. The fellow 7-footer spent his career as a back-to-the-basket center, and was later instrumental in establishing a mean streak in his son. “He’s had the biggest impact on me… He’s been through this. He’s been through the Big Ten season. He’s done it for four years, and in the 90s, where they could beat each other up a little bit more and they didn't call all the fouls. “He just instilled, at a young age, the physicality and the rebounding. A lot of my IQ I have of the game, it’s just from sitting down watching college basketball games with my dad. And he’s pausing the TV, showing me stuff. So all the credit in the world goes to him and my mom for instilling everything in me. A lot of the IQ I have is from them,” Winter said.

(Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)