BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 is back for another season, where we'll rank the 11 players who had the biggest impact for the Badgers in their latest game. As the season approaches just eight days from now down in Tampa, let's preview who the most important Badgers could be. Coming up for the 2019 season, our Hot 11 will reflect Wisconsin's most recent game rather than a season-long ranking.

No. 1: RB Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Tayor (AP Photos)

Of course, the junior running back tops the Hot 11. Taylor needs 2,235 yards to break the FBS all-time career rushing record and during fall camp, he looked every part of a Heisman hopeful with the way he ran the ball. The big question in 2019 is if he can become an even larger presence in Wisconsin's passing attack as both a receiver and a blocker. He appeared to be an improved back in that phase of the game during the eight open practices to the media. Watch for the potential ways he could be used on the field once the Badgers take the field in Tampa on Aug. 30.

No. 2: TE Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson (Jake Kocorowski)

Several injuries at this position group elevated Jake Ferguson's standing here, and even the redshirt sophomore missed a couple practices during fall camp due to surgery on his left thumb that required him to wear a splint. Last season, Ferguson was second on the team in receptions (36), receiving yards (456) and touchdown catches (four). Defenses will likely attempt to contain Taylor, but a rejuvenated passing attack could keep defenses honest and likely on their toes. The Madison Memorial standout could be a big reason for the latter.

No. 3: C Tyler Biadasz

Tyler Biadasz (Dan Sanger)

Already receiving preseason All-America accolades, watch list nominations and 2020 NFL Draft stock love from pundits, Biadasz enters his redshirt junior season with much deserved fanfare. At center, he is the anchor of the offensive line and his presence will be much needed in replacing four regular starters from a year ago.

ICYMI: The PFF Preseason All-American team was released along with both the Power-5 and Group of 5 Conference All-American Teams! You can see them all below!https://t.co/Xw7Z1OmVza pic.twitter.com/EZVTnbX14P — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 19, 2019

No. 4: ILB Chris Orr

Chris Orr (Dan Sanger)

Wisconsin lost key inside linebackers and team leaders T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly to the NFL, and the redshirt senior will have to lead a talented by inexperienced position group. Orr enters his final season at UW with 36 games played and has already shown he can make plays in years past. He changed his body during both winter and summer conditioning sessions and now could make his fifth year as a Badger his best. Showing those leadership qualities well beyond his years in seasons past, Orr has displayed it already early on in fall camp.

No. 5: DE Garrett Rand

Garrett Rand

Key for Wisconsin's defense in 2019 is not just consistency but health. Defensive end Garrett Rand returns from injury that cost him his 2018 campaign, and the redshirt junior's presence on the line could drastically change how defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit performs this season.

He could not only be used at end, but if injuries hit a thin nose tackle group, he could slide inside to that position like his predecessor Conor Sheehy did previously.

No. 6: DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

Isaiahh Loudermilk (Jake Kocorowski)

One could really interchange both Rand and Loudermilk in this group. When healthy, the latter has shown an ability not just to plug gaps to allow linebackers to make plays, but also has the ability to provide a pass rush for Inoke Breckterfield's line. During his career, Loudermilk has played in 20 games with six starts. The redshirt junior missed a significant chunk of the open practices due to a left arm injury and was replaced by a dependable Matt Henningsen. But Loudermilk's presence on the line alongside Rand and sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams could solidify a once-shaky group last season.

No. 7: QB Jack Coan

Jack Coan (Jake Kocorowski)

Though Wisconsin officially and publicly has not named a starting quarterback, Coan's performances during fall camp open practices appear to make him the likely option as QB1 when the Badgers play South Florida next week. Coan did not just show he could play "par for the course" in those sessions the media were available to watch. He showed an ability to deliver accurate passes downfield, stretch the defense on many occasions with his throws and lead the offense to success. Check the last highlight from Wisconsin's tweet earlier this week to see one example on a touchdown throw to Aron Cruickshank. The junior quarterback's emergence also is important in that if his continued production rolls into the season, that may also allow Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz to continue developing further and not be thrusted into action when possibly not ready. Easily put, this is a very talented quarterback room for assistant Jon Budmayr.

No. 8: WR Danny Davis

Danny Davis (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Of course, defenses will work to stop Taylor and the ground game first and foremost, but as previously mentioned, Coan and the passing game will have to keep defenses honest. Danny Davis will likely play a huge role in the aerial attack. He led the team in receptions last season (40) and touchdown catches (five) but saw his yards per catch drop significantly to 10.4 during his sophomore campaign. Davis showcased during his freshman year the ability to grab contested 50-50 balls. If Wisconsin's passing game has improved, which it appears it has from the open fall camp practices, he will be a big reason why.

No. 9: OLB Zack Baun

Zack Baun (Jake Kocorowski)

One of the biggest questions on Leonhard's defense revolves around who replaces the athleticism and playmaking ability of Andrew Van Ginkel, who now is competing for a roster spot with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted in the fifth round. That all starts with Baun, who has jumped at least 10 pounds in weight since spring ball rosters were released. The redshirt senior looked more-than-solid during fall camp, and he will be needed to make plays against the run and to also get after the passer.

No. 10: OL Cole Van Lanen

Cole Van Lanen (Jake Kocorowski)

Though he only started one game last season, Van Lanen received so many reps at left tackle in spelling the now-retired Jon Dietzen that he could be thought of as a starter. Along with Biadasz, the redshirt junior's presence on the offensive line should help solidify Joe Rudolph's group as they replace Dietzen, Michael Deiter, Beau Benzschawel and David Edwards from a year ago. Like Biadasz, Pro Football Focus loves Van Lanen.

It wouldn't be a complete list of the Top 50 players in college football without having a Wisconsin offensive linemen on it. Here is Cole Van Lanen. #PFFCollege50 pic.twitter.com/uwKTzbwFRr — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 15, 2019

No. 11: S Scott Nelson

Scott Nelson (Darren Lee)

One of the strengths of Wisconsin's defense likely will come from the secondary. Both the cornerback and safety groups return players with starting experience, but they will need to replace a respected team leader in D'Cota Dixon. Last week, Leonhard referred to Scott Nelson as a "pretty natural leader," and the redshirt sophomore will need to step up in that aspect but also in making plays from the defensive backfield. He showed some ability to be a ballhawk in 2018's fall camp, and he will need to recreate that along with improving his tackling from a season prior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Izayah Green-May (Jake Kocorowski)