“(Defensive coordinator Jim) Leonhard was preaching on it throughout, play big early,” said safety Scott Nelson , who had one of the two early interceptions that No.13 Wisconsin turned into 14 points, setting the stage for a 49-11 victory at Michigan Stadium Saturday night. “Big plays early, set the tone and keep it rolling from there.”

While the offense put up 49 points, the most it has ever scored against Michigan anywhere, it was Wisconsin’s defense that set the stage for those points and made sure the Wolverines’ offense remained at a whimper.

Sifting through the noise of Graham Mertz vs. Danny Vanden Boom , the Badgers’ defense made sure that people would be talking about them in the days to come.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – When the University of Wisconsin announced Monday that it would finally get back to football-related activities, one major question dominated the outside world’s conversation: who would start at quarterback?

After throwing for 300 yards in consecutive weeks, Michigan quarterback Joe Milton had no answer against the Badgers. Nelson picked off Milton’s first pass and inside linebacker Leo Chenal picked off his second, leaving to prime field position that the offense cashed in with touchdowns.

“That’s a huge thing we stress, just get those turnovers, three-and-outs,” Chenal said. “Those are really important to us. As little time as the defense is on the field is a huge thing for us, and that’s what we’re working for.”

Even when he tried to tuck the ball and run, Wisconsin (2-0) was waiting for him. Forced to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the UW 1 when trailing 28-0, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk tripped up Milton while lying on the turf, causing a stumble short of the goal line and no points on the board.

“That was a heck of a play,” said head coach Paul Chryst, whose team’s 28-0 halftime lead was the largest halftime deficit for the Wolverines in the history of Michigan Stadium, which opened in 1927. “Guys were into it. Guys were playing. I loved how we kind of complimented each other. I think this team cares about each other. They all want to find their way to contribute, and we had a lot of contributions.”

Wisconsin’s defense was on the field for only 19 minutes, 45 seconds, holding Michigan to 219 yards of total offense, 47 rushing yards and 3-for-11 on third down. Milton had 98 passing yards and 15 rushing yards on seven attempts before he was benched in the third quarter.

“It starts with knocking out the run,” Nelson said. “If we can knock out the run and force them to pass, pass rush will put the pressure on. As a secondary, we want to take the ball away any opportunity we have and just make plays. Killing the will, whatever you want to call it, just keeping the pressure on and not letting up is the biggest thing for us.”

Wisconsin’s offense didn’t need much help and Mertz made sure to keep things steady with his second straight game of turnover-free football. After his dazzling debut against Illinois, Mertz was put into the Big Ten’s coronavirus protocol that mandated he be out for 21 days of practice and games. Mertz admitted he dealt with a variety of symptoms from the virus, including loss of taste, body aches and headaches for about four days but felt prepared despite his limited practice reps throughout the week.

But the attention on the offense overlooked Wisconsin’s defense, which came into the season knowing it had enough depth to overcome any personnel loss. Sure enough, without a starting defensive end (Garrett Rand) and cornerback (Rachad Wildgoose), as well as a key rotational player at outside linebacker (Izayah Green-May), the Badgers delivered a clinic against a fraught Michigan offense. Missing its two starting tackles for the second consecutive week, Michigan (1-3) managed only one total yard in the first quarter.

And with defensive end Matt Henningsen was ruled out in the first half with a left arm injury, putting even more strain on UW’s front, the Badgers put in C.J. Goetz and saw no slips in coverage.

“We just have a next-guy-up mentality,” Nelson said. “Whoever goes out there, you have to have confidence in yourself and everybody else will have confidence in you that we can trust you, you can make plays and you can step up when your name is called.”

As good as these first two games have been for Wisconsin, the Badgers have beaten up a bad team (Illinois) and an awful team (Michigan). Next week UW will finally play a perceived good team on the road in No.23 Northwestern. The Wildcats improved to 4-0 with a 27-20 road victory at Purdue Saturday afternoon, adding the Boilermakers to their casualty list that includes Maryland, Iowa and Nebraska.

Like the Badgers, the Wildcats have been doing it with defense. Earlier Saturday, Northwestern held Purdue to two rushing yards. The last time the Wildcats were 4-0 was in Big Ten play was 1996, when head coach Pat Fitzgerald was playing linebacker for them. Since 1999, Wisconsin has won just once in Evanston.

“We’re finding our identity,” Nelson said. “A lot of stuff carries over from last year. I give a lot of credit to Chris Orr. I think him and Zack (Baun) set the tone a lot, and that kind of mindset carries over. I think we’re still trying to fit in, find out what kind of positions these players are going to be in and build that chemistry that we have. I think Coach Leonhard’s scheme and the rest of the defensive staff are doing a great job with all the guys.

“Just working together, being in unison and just making plays is the biggest thing. They put us in position, we just got to make them.”

