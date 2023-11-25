It was a slow start, but when this offense got hot, it was scalding. The Badgers' 28 points were the most they've scored since they dropped 38 on Purdue on Oct. 7.

The most impressive moment was when the offense put together a four-play, 75-yard scoring drive that looked remarkably easy. It came with the Badgers down a score and was a fantastic answer to the Gophers' previous scoring drive.

Early on, it was the run game that powered this unit. Braelon Allen played his heart out, racking up 165 yards and two touchdowns at a healthy clip of 6.3 yards-per-carry. He ran with vision, patience and burst, carrying the Wisconsin offense to much of its' success.

Tanner Mordecai's legs were also instrumental in getting the offense to operate as cleanly as we've seen since early October. He ran for 69 yards on nine carries, utilizing designed quarterback draws as well as his own escapability from the pocket. Even when he didn't turn upfield or elected to throw instead, the quarterback's legs were huge in getting out of crumbling pockets and keeping plays alive.

While Mordecai's mobility was obviously crucial, it's worth noting that the offensive line did an excellent job keeping him clean. He wasn't sacked, and wasn't touched much behind the line of scrimmage. They also gashed the Gophers' defensive front in the running game to the tune of 267 yards. Running defense has been a weakness of Minnesota's, and the offensive line was likely licking its' chops all week.

Wide receiver Will Pauling didn't pace the Badgers in receptions for the first time since the aforementioned Purdue game. Still, he delivered another impressive performance. On his touchdown in the back of the end zone, he got so much separation from the defensive back that Mordecai's throw didn't need to be perfect — though it was — on what would usually be a very difficult play. Considering the wideout was listed as questionable just two hours before kickoff, Pauling came through in a big way.

After the game, Chimere Dike called this team a "work in progress." That goes for the team, the program and the offense as well. But this was a positive showing and a potential stepping stone upon which this unit can improve going into the offseason.