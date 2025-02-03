Published Feb 3, 2025
Wisconsin Badgers fall to No. 21 in Associated Press Poll
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

Wisconsin, which split with Maryland and Northwestern last week, fell to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (17-5, 7-4) host Indiana on Tuesday and travel to Iowa on Saturday this week in Big Ten play.

UW was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (7), Michigan State (No. 9), Maryland (No. 18), Illinois (23) and Michigan (24).

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
Rank Team Record

1

Auburn

20-1

2

Duke

19-2

3

Alabama

19-3

4

Tennessee

18-4

5

Houston

17-4

6

Florida

18-3

7

Purdue

17-5

8

Iowa State

17-4

9

Michigan State

18-3

10

Texas A&M

17-5

11

Marquette

18-4

12

St. John's

19-3

13

Texas Tech

17-4

14

Kentucky

15-6

15

Missouri

17-4

16

Kansas

15-6

17

Memphis

18-4

18

Maryland

17-5

19

UConn

16-6

20

Arizona

15-6

21

Wisconsin

17-5

22

Mississippi State

16-6

23

Illinois

15-7

24

Michigan

16-5

25

Ole Miss

16-6

Others receiving votes: Clemson 182, Saint Mary's 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah St. 8, Vanderbilt 4, Baylor 3, George Mason 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.

