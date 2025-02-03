Wisconsin Badgers fall to No. 21 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which split with Maryland and Northwestern last week, fell to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (17-5, 7-4) host Indiana on Tuesday and travel to Iowa on Saturday this week in Big Ten play.

UW was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (7), Michigan State (No. 9), Maryland (No. 18), Illinois (23) and Michigan (24).