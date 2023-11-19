It wasn't the prettiest performance on offense, but what else is new? Ultimately, the Badgers got it done despite a shaky running game and an inability to finish drives.

After two punts to open the game, Wisconsin's offense started to heat up by putting together back-to-back scoring drives to cut Nebraska's lead to four. There was still work to be done, but it was a much timelier — and ultimately more effective — response than we've seen from the offense in recent weeks when the team has gone down multiple scores early.

One of the biggest reasons the Badgers were able to win is because they were able to sustain drives offensively. That had been a huge problem in recent weeks, and it was preventing the development of any sort of rhythm on that side of the ball. Wisconsin moved the ball against a stout Nebraska defense, even if it couldn't always finish.

On consecutive drives in the second half, Wisconsin had the football up three with a chance to take a commanding two-score lead. On both drives, the team was stymied on 4th-and-short. The first time around, Phil Longo called a pass and Tanner Mordecai couldn't find anyone open in the face of pressure. The second, Braelon Allen got stuffed at the line of scrimmage. An inability to finish nearly cost the Badgers dearly, but this unit had just enough life in clutch situations to pull out a victory.

No situation was as clutch as a the 4th-and-1 Wisconsin faced in overtime from Nebraska's five yard line. The Badgers were 0-for-2 on fourth down to that point, and failing to convert would make the game Nebraska's to lose. Longo dialed up the heart and soul of the team, and gave it to Allen up the middle, who kept his legs churning and willed his way into the end zone.

It was plays like that one that defined the night for the Badgers. They weren't nearly dominant. They weren't particularly well-oiled. Regardless, they found a way to get it done when they needed it the most. A massive reason why was the play of Mordecai, who time and time again kept drives alive by using his legs or keeping his eyes downfield to find a receiver at the last minute. This unit still lacks a cohesive identity, but a good place to start is the sheer grit and will of players like Mordecai and Allen.

Nebraska came into Camp Randall Stadium with the third ranked rushing defense in the nation. For most of the night, it looked the part. Wisconsin finished with 156 yards on the ground at 3.9 yards-per-carry. It was just enough, and Allen's two touchdowns on the ground were crucial.