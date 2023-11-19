Grades and Game Balls Week 12: Wisconsin's 24-17 win over Nebraska
The Badgers squeaked out a win against Nebraska, overcoming a slow start to finally get the program within bowl eligibility.
BadgerBlitz.com has grades and game balls from Week 12.
OFFENSE: B-
It wasn't the prettiest performance on offense, but what else is new? Ultimately, the Badgers got it done despite a shaky running game and an inability to finish drives.
After two punts to open the game, Wisconsin's offense started to heat up by putting together back-to-back scoring drives to cut Nebraska's lead to four. There was still work to be done, but it was a much timelier — and ultimately more effective — response than we've seen from the offense in recent weeks when the team has gone down multiple scores early.
One of the biggest reasons the Badgers were able to win is because they were able to sustain drives offensively. That had been a huge problem in recent weeks, and it was preventing the development of any sort of rhythm on that side of the ball. Wisconsin moved the ball against a stout Nebraska defense, even if it couldn't always finish.
On consecutive drives in the second half, Wisconsin had the football up three with a chance to take a commanding two-score lead. On both drives, the team was stymied on 4th-and-short. The first time around, Phil Longo called a pass and Tanner Mordecai couldn't find anyone open in the face of pressure. The second, Braelon Allen got stuffed at the line of scrimmage. An inability to finish nearly cost the Badgers dearly, but this unit had just enough life in clutch situations to pull out a victory.
No situation was as clutch as a the 4th-and-1 Wisconsin faced in overtime from Nebraska's five yard line. The Badgers were 0-for-2 on fourth down to that point, and failing to convert would make the game Nebraska's to lose. Longo dialed up the heart and soul of the team, and gave it to Allen up the middle, who kept his legs churning and willed his way into the end zone.
It was plays like that one that defined the night for the Badgers. They weren't nearly dominant. They weren't particularly well-oiled. Regardless, they found a way to get it done when they needed it the most. A massive reason why was the play of Mordecai, who time and time again kept drives alive by using his legs or keeping his eyes downfield to find a receiver at the last minute. This unit still lacks a cohesive identity, but a good place to start is the sheer grit and will of players like Mordecai and Allen.
Nebraska came into Camp Randall Stadium with the third ranked rushing defense in the nation. For most of the night, it looked the part. Wisconsin finished with 156 yards on the ground at 3.9 yards-per-carry. It was just enough, and Allen's two touchdowns on the ground were crucial.
DEFENSE: B+
The highs and lows of this Wisconsin defense are truly astounding. After the Huskers marched down the field and scored easy, walk-in touchdowns on their first two drives, it appeared that the Badgers were once again going to lay down and die on that side of the football. But after the 55-yard quarterback scramble and the 58-yard catch-and-run, both of which went for scores, Wisconsin tightened up for essentially the rest of the game.
Nebraska was able to put up big numbers on the ground — it finished with 195 yards rushing. 105 of those, however, came from the quarterback Chubba Purdy. Running quarterbacks have torched the Badgers all season, and it was ultimately no different Saturday night. But besides the very beginning and end of regulation, Wisconsin was mostly able to keep Purdy under wraps, allowing him to escape the pocket but not move the chains consistently. It was Purdy's legs, when Nebraska absolutely had to have it, that got the Huskers within range for a game-tying field goal. And it was obviously Purdy's legs that burned Wisconsin for a 55-yard touchdown scamper in the first quarter. Yet in the middle of the game, his mobility was largely neutralized.
The Badgers suffered from some pretty egregious busted coverages a week ago, and the same issue didn't seem to rear its head. There was one play in which it looked like a Husker receiver got behind Wisconsin's secondary on a double move, but freshman linebacker Christian Alliegro brought the pressure and was called for roughing the passer, which was likely a "good" penalty — if Purdy had been clean, he very well may have found his man open for a long touchdown.
There were a few missed tackles here and there, mostly while trying to corral Purdy. Kaden Johnson and Jason Maitre come to mind as guilty parties there. Still, it wasn't a widespread issue. The defense played much more fundamentally sound than it has in recent weeks.
The biggest play of the night for this unit was the stop it produced on 4th-and-1 in the beginning of the second quarter. Nebraska was driving up two scores, looking for the knockout blow that Northwestern landed with relative ease a week ago. The Badgers pinned their ears back and dug deep in the trenches, and CJ Goetz wound up denying the Huskers with the tackle-for-loss. That play completely flipped the momentum of the game on its head.
Wisconsin did allow Nebraska to easily get into its territory on the final drive of regulation. Nebraska was set up at the 12 yard-line with 13 seconds remaining, and if it wasn't for some questionable clock management by Matt Rhule, it might've even had more time. The Badgers hunkered down and denied the Huskers on their shot at the end zone, a play that will probably be overlooked but shouldn't be.
In overtime, Wisconsin did exactly what it needed to do. It helps that the offense scored a touchdown, putting all of the pressure on Nebraska, but the Huskers' series in the extra period wasn't especially competitive. They were quickly faced with a third-and-11, which became a third-and-16 with a penalty, and ultimately a 4th-and-16 that had very little chance.
For the majority of the game, this defense was lock down. If it can just figure out what's plaguing it in the first quarter, this unit will find itself.
