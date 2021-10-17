MADISON, WIS. -- Leo Chenal sat down as a swarm of reporters encompassed the interview area. Written on his right arm were the words "Death Row."

For those that don't know, Wisconsin's inside linebacker room claims the moniker of "Death Row." BadgerBlitz.com wrote about the nickname given to Bob Bostad's group back in 2019. Jack Cichy, T.J. Edwards, Ryan Connelly and Chris Orr previously — and Jack Sanborn and Chenal currently -- all have evolved into standout players for the Badgers' defense in recent memory.

Chenal explained the nickname does not "mean the actual Death Row," but he described its essence.

"It just means grit," Chenal said. "It means hard work. It means blowing people up, so you got to earn it."

That description accurately personified his performance on Saturday night during Wisconsin's 20-14 win over Army.