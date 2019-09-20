On a 4th-and-3 from the South Florida 39-yard line, junior Spencer Shrader reeled in a long snap in punt formation and proceeded to run to his right. At that time, Wisconsin held a commanding 35-point lead against USF more than halfway through the third quarter, and the specialist sprinted towards the sideline and yard marker with some trickery in hopes of moving the chains. But there was redshirt junior Mike Maskalunas, who accelerated and met Shrader near that very sideline before the first-down marker in a collision that some could describe as de-cleating. Wisconsin took over on downs and proceeded to finish with a 49-0 victory down in Tampa. “Oh man, I was running up to him,” inside linebacker Chris Orr said. “I was telling him he caught a body. We call our little position group, ‘Death Row.’ Got a catch a body to get in, and he’s stamping himself right now so everybody else has to catch up to him. I was excited.” Wait, what's "Death Row?"

Wisconsin inside linebackers Chris Orr (54) and Jack Sanborn (57) (Darren Lee Photography)

Apparently, that is the nickname of Wisconsin’s inside linebackers, an identity of the group that dates back before this season. Speaking with Orr about the subject on Sept. 2 and 16, he noted the presence of the ‘backers not just on the defense but all four special teams units -- kickoff coverage, kickoff return, punt coverage and punt return -- and they want to set the tone of each game. “We feel like we’re the soul of this defense,” Orr said. “We feel like the defense is truly the soul of the team, so we feel like we need to be the nasty, dynamic, dominating group, so that’s how we came up with that.” Before “Death Row,” as former UW standout and current New York Giant Ryan Connelly recalled, both the inside and outside linebacker groups combined to form the “Chevy Bad Boyz” during Connelly’s true freshman season. That collection of Badgers included Joe Schobert, Marcus Trotter, Vince Biegel, among others. “They were a bunch of Wisconsin guys, and they like Chevy trucks, and they were just being funny,” Connelly told BadgerBlitz.com on Thursday night. “I think that’s kind of something we piggy-backed off of in a little ways where we were just kind of being funny by nicknaming us. “At the same time, it’s a point of pride in the room and whether it be corny nickname or not, you take pride about being one of them.”

Wisconsin inside linebacker Chris Orr (54) (Darren Lee Photography)

According to Maskalunas, Orr came up with the name, and it represents the “mentality of playing really physical, hitting really hard and just being mean.” “Everytime you go out there and you play inside linebacker and you’re a part of 'Death Row,'” Maskalunas said, “you want to make sure you keep that standard of toughness and grit, so that’s where that kind of came from.” How does one become a part of 'Death Row' with the inside linebackers? Orr, who stated he has “been stamped since we first started in 2017,” laid out the criteria earlier this month. There are no decals or actual physical stamps, but everyone inside the position group has to approve. A big hit, a big play like a pick-six, playing “physical and nasty,” or maybe “not something crazy that people can see, even de-cleating an o-lineman,” could get an inside linebacker “stamped in.”

True freshman Leo Chenal believes he first learned about the moniker when he first arrived at UW, but also quickly realized it has to be earned. “Probably right when I first got here because every time we’d break it down, ‘Death Row on three. 1-2-3, Death Row!’” Chenal said on Sept. 16. “Then I tried saying it once, and everyone just looked at me, ‘What are you doing?’ “I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ So from then on, I had to say just inside linebackers when they were saying ‘Death Row.’ It’s just all about earning the respect and just establishing yourself as a reliable player.” For what it’s worth, Orr believes Chenal is “close to being truly solidified,” though the elder ‘backer wants the first-year player to make one splash play. “I really want him to get a big hit on a kickoff,” Orr said.

Wisconsin inside linebackers Mike Maskalunas (58) and Leo Chenal (45) (Darren Lee Photography)