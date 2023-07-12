Wisconsin currently has 18 commitments in the 2024 recruiting class, and there are just a few more spots left for the Badgers in this cycle. After 11 pledges over the last six weeks, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what prospects to watch for the remainder of the summer and potentially into the fall.

Cornerback Xavier Lucas

Offers: Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Miami (FL), Oregon State, Wisconsin and Rutgers, among others Official visits: Wisconsin (June 2), Illinois (June 9), Rutgers (June 20) and Iowa (June 23) The Word: It's shaping up to be a Big Ten battle for Florida cornerback Xavier Lucas. The four-star prospect from Dillard High School visited Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers in June. Florida State is also in the mix, but the Seminoles seem less likely to land Lucas. The Badgers currently have commitments from cornerbacks Omillio Agard and Jay Harper. The staff would almost certainly find room for Lucas in this cycle. No timetable has been given for Lucas' decision, but he has talked about getting it done this summer. "I possibly will commit in July or going into August," Lucas told BadgerBlitz.com. "Development on and off the field and if they have my major with be the most important thing for me. Also stability and relationships with staff and whether or not I feel like that’s the place for me."

Defensive tackle Liam Andrews

Top 8: Florida, LSU, Miami (FL), Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina and Wisconsin Official visits: Penn State (June 2), Wisconsin (June 9), South Carolina (June 16) The Word: Four-star defensive lineman Liam Andrews took officials to Penn State, Wisconsin and South Carolina in June. The standout from Massachusetts hasn't tipped his hand much beyond his top eight schools, but Penn State has recently emerged as the FutureCast favorite in his recruitment. The Badgers are looking for one or two more defensive linemen in a class that currently features end Hank Weber.

Running back Dilin Jones

Top 3: Florida State, Maryland, Wisconsin Official visits: Wisconsin (June 16) The Word: With commitments in from Gideon Ituka and Darrion Dupree, the attention recently turned to Dilin Jones, a four-star back from Maryland. His only known official visit in June was to Wisconsin, but Maryland and Florida State are also involved in his recruitment. That potential three-man class would go in a long way to solidifying the future of the position, but could the staff keep three high-profile backs happy in the same recruiting cycle? That's a question the Badgers are currently weighing. If the Badgers miss on Jones, it would be surprising to see them target another tailback in this cycle unless a unique fit presents itself.

Defensive tackle Dillan Johnson