Grasping Physicality Helps Xavier Amos Champion His Role

It keeps him locked in as a bench contributor for No.11 Wisconsin (25-6, 11-5 Big Ten) after starting 25 games last season at Northern Illinois.

Amos’ right-handed slam, two offensive rebounds, and assist were highlight plays that helped propel the Badgers to a 74-63 road win over the Hawkeyes on February 6. Whether he scores six points and grabs three rebounds in a win over Indiana or logs a season-high 22 minutes against Minnesota, Amos seems to have one of those impact moments every few games.

“I seen the ball in the air, it came off perfectly, I jumped up and grabbed it with one hand and just jammed it. That’s really it,” Amos said of his one-handed flush. “When I was in the air, I was like, man, I’m high. I didn’t even realize what was going on. I just dunked it. When I got down, I really didn’t have a reaction because I was so high that I didn’t realize.”

Knowing point guard John Blackwell was about to shoot with the shot clock winding down, the University of Wisconsin junior charged the rim and wedged himself perfectly between the Iowa defenders. It was then that his instincts gave way to pure athleticism.

“It makes me feel good and feeds me confidence,” Amos said. “It feels good when I can come in and have an energizing play like a put-back dunk or another scoring play when we’re in a rough spot to bring some energy to the floor.”

As the Wisconsin coaching staff discussed during the last offseason, the Badgers needed to rebuild and remake their roster. They had a clear goal of no longer employing fours with limited shooting range. Five players on the floor who could shoot from anywhere in the halfcourt and had the confidence to do so were a must.

It’s why Amos was coveted by the staff when his name appeared in the portal. Not only did he shoot 49.6 percent in 27 games last season for the Huskies, Amos also shot 38.5 percent from three. He was a willing rebounder (5.8 per game with 34 offensive rebounds) and wasn’t a rental player with two years of eligibility left.

Amos loved the coaching staff, and the offensive creativity UW was looking to deploy that could help him play professionally. He just needed to get his mind and body conditioned for the Big Ten.

Wisconsin’s strength and conditioning staff typically provides new players with a rough plan for acclimation and success within the program. Head coach Greg Gard's plan centers around developing good habits. From eating, hydrating, and sleeping well to lifting hard in the weight room to staying ahead academically, all those traits contribute to consistency on the court.

“It looks easier on tape than it really is on the court,” Gard said. “There was a little bit of a sticker shock to Xavier of how hard it was going to be and how you’re going to have to do it every day. That was the first thing with him in the summer with the weight room and our workouts, it’s every day and you have to empty your tank every day.”

Gard thought Amos would say his transition would be easier if someone hooked him up to a truth detector. Amos deflected that notion but admitted that the intangibles to his game since arriving in the summer have grown.

Entering tonight’s home matchup against Washington (13-14, 4-12), Amos is averaging more assists and steals and fewer turnovers on a per-minute basis than he did last season in the Mid-American Conference.

That mindset stood out during Wisconsin’s 80-59 win over the Gophers. On that night, Amos was 1-for-6 from the floor but got extended minutes because he rebounded (three), defended (two steals and one block), and facilitated (one assist).

“I’ve gotten way better at those smaller things like steals and defending over the time I have been here,” Amos said. “My scoring was more highlighted previously, so the other stuff wasn’t as noticeable. I’ve always been able to do those little things. If I can do it, then I just will.”

In Gard’s eyes, Amos' biggest growth is embracing physicality. Amos’ wingspan and strength have made him a natural selection off the bench to help guard hybrid forwards. He got the chance against Indiana’s Luke Goode and was part of the effort that held him to 4-for-12 shooting.

“He made significant jumps when he got in here through the summer and the fall, and that’s helped him,” Gard said. “Anytime you have confidence in playing physical it’s because you’ve made significant gains from a strength standpoint.”

Whenever the season ends, it will signify the beginning of another significant roster turnover. Wisconsin will see three starters graduate and its top two reserves exhaust their eligibility, not to mention an unknown number of players who may enter the portal.

Amos wouldn’t speculate on what his role could develop into, not wanting to gloss over the importance of his current job.

“Everybody on the team plays a role they need to come on the court and do,” Amos said. “Coming in and being the energy guy and doing the little things, that’s all right. If that’s what it requires to win, that’s what it requires. I think everyone on the team has a similar mindset, which is why we’ve been so good so far.”