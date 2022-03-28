Former Badgers discuss their defensive breakout player candidates for 2022

Wisconsin's 2022 roster will look significantly different than last year's team - both the Badgers' on-the-field talent and those coaching them. UW needs to replace a starter at every level of its top-five defense, and its offense saw its top three pass catchers, its versatile fullback and two all-Big Ten linemen all depart the program. So who could emerge for Wisconsin in 2022? Since January, BadgerBlitz.com asked eight former players who their breakout player candidates on offense and defense were for this upcoming season. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity. BadgerBlitz.com published the offensive breakout player candidates on Sunday. A day later, we look at those who could emerge on the defensive side of the ball from their former teammates' perspectives.

FULLBACK JOHN CHENAL

"Good question, because there are two guys that have the potential to be those big impact players -- like, you got (outside linebacker) Nick Herbig, you got (nose tackle) Keeanu Benton, you got (outside linebacker) C.J. Goetz and the young buck, (outside linebacker) Darryl Peterson. Those are guys that have shown flashes, especially Nick Herbig and Keeanu so far, so it could be any of those I think for sure. And there's a lot of up and coming guys that I have yet to see play, but I have a lot of faith in them."

INSIDE LINEBACKER LEO CHENAL

"Breakout means like they didn't necessarily show it, now they're gonna have to step up and have a year?" Oh man. "You can't say (outside linebacker) Nick Herbig because he already had a year. I'm interested to see who the starting linebacker is, because we got to lead the defense as linebackers. So whether it's 'JT' (Jordan Turner) Tatum [Grass], Maema [Njongmeta]. Definitely, 'JT' has shown some flash. If he got two, three interceptions this season with limited amount of reps, let's see if he can get 10, 15 interceptions with all the reps he's getting."

CORNERBACK FAION HICKS

"I'm going to go ahead and say (cornerback) Cedric Dort. We just talked about him. I think he's going to be a breakout player. Him being a transfer and nobody kind of seeing him play, I think he's going to be that breakout player in the secondary for us. "And then I'd probably say (safety) Hunter Wohler. Hunter, man, he's a dog. As a freshman, he stood out for us a lot. Making plays as a freshman at safety, that's kind of hard to do because in the defense there's a lot of thinking. So I think know him getting last year to kind of learn the playbook, he's gonna be able to just play even faster this year for us. I think he's gonna be that breakout player in the secondary."

SAFETY SCOTT NELSON

"I mean 'Herbie' (outside linebacker Nick Herbig). 'Herbie's not really a breakout (player), but I think he'll break out into the spotlight of not just Wisconsin or not just the Big Ten, and I can't wait. He's motivated differently, his drive is different. His passion is different, and you can see his leadership taking that next step. "He wants that responsibility. He wants to be able to hold himself accountable so that he can hold everybody else accountable, and he was talking to us about it early on. You can tell that he's got a different type of edge to him, and you love that, and I'm so excited for it. "He was another one where he was like, 'Dang, this is the last game I'm going to play with you,' and I was like, 'Dude, don't talk about it. Talk about it later. Focus on the now.' "I think he's going to have an outstanding season next year, and I think he'll kind of start to get that recognition that he's deserving of and take his game to the next level for sure."

WIDE RECEIVER KENDRIC PYROR

For defense, probably say Jordan (Turner) or I'll say 'Rico' (cornerback Ricardo Hallman). Just 'Rico' almost getting the time, because we were down a couple of DBs towards the end of the season him having to step up and go over there and take some reps with first and second team. "And then just as you saw with Jordan, 'JT,' him getting those picks at Rutgers (and against Northwestern). You could just see him coming in showing sparks, showing flashes ... just giving (Chenal and Sanborn) a little break. "You could just see him with his mindset with football with the new inside linebackers coach. I was actually talking to 'JT' yesterday, just hearing how he's talking about him and just how he's been working hard, and just seeing he flashes that you saw last year of him. And it's his opportunity now. Leo and Jack are gone, so kind of somebody's gonna have to step up in that linebacker corp, and I feel like that's one person who's gonna step up in there."

INSIDE LINEBACKER JACK SANBORN

"I'm gonna say the whole inside linebacker duo. Whatever two are out there at whatever time. If they're rotating a few guys, those two guys out there, because I think everyone in that room is probably pissed and sick of everyone talking about, questioning how they're gonna bounce back after me and Leo leave. And I know Leo and me a little pissed at it, too, because I'm sure they all got a bunch of confidence in themselves. We all got a lot of faith in them, so the inside linebacker is gonna be strong next year."

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN JOSH SELTZNER

"So he's kind of already been a breakout player, but I think Nick Herbig is gonna have one heck of a season next year. He's really going to become that leader on the defense. He's already a vocal leader in that locker room and in the weight room, on the practice field and stuff like that. And just when I was there being an older guy, just seeing him step up like that and take that role, I was like, this kid's got a bright future for sure. And I think he's really going to lead that defense next year."

SAFETY COLLIN WILDER

"Breakout players in like a guy who we don't expect or just one guy on the defense who's just going to be the wrecking ball?" BB: I would say the former. I would say that someone that just you haven't seen that could make a splash on defense. "Yeah, I think Darryl Peterson for sure. I think seeing flashes of him every day in practice last year, and I think now with Noah Burks being gone and he's having to step into that role, I'm really excited to see what him and Herbig both do on the edges. I think both of them are going to be headaches for tackles with their pass rush game, so really excited for those two guys. "John Torchio honestly, I know I brought his name up a lot already, but I think he had three or four interceptions last year. ... And I mean, again, he was getting significant snaps, but him getting into a starting role and him probably doubling his reps from last year, I can see him having a crazy productive season. His instincts are only going to keep getting better, as well as coach (Jim) Leonhard getting better as a defensive coordinator. Already talking to him, the guy, he's just something special. "So with those two getting better, I can see Torchio having a really productive year as well. So I'm pulling for everybody to do well, but I can definitely see those guys stepping up big time."