Former Badgers discuss their offensive breakout player candidates for 2022

Wisconsin's 2022 roster will look significantly different than last year's team - both the Badgers' on-the-field talent and those coaching them. UW needs to replace a starter at every level of its top-five defense, and its offense saw its top three pass catchers, its versatile fullback and two all-Big Ten linemen all depart the program. So who could emerge for Wisconsin in 2022? Since January, BadgerBlitz.com recently asked eight former players who their breakout player candidates on offense were for this upcoming season. They all provided their feedback, with one player being mentioned a few times by his former teammates. BadgerBlitz.com will publish these players' breakout player candidates on defense on Monday.

Wide receiver Markus Allen is name many former teammates believe could be a breakout player in 2022 (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

FULLBACK JOHN CHENAL

"Definitely got to go with (running back) Braelon Allen, a guy that I blocked for a lot. You know, he's not 17 anymore, but he's still gonna be a beast."

INSIDE LINEBACKER LEO CHENAL

"Oh man, I don't care about offense. C'mon, I don't care about those guys. (laughs) "I really do feel like Graham (Mertz) is gonna continue to take those steps. He's shown a lot of improvement, and I think personally, this is gonna be his year."



CORNERBACK FAION HICKS

"I'm gonna say (quarterback) Graham Mertz, man. I know he kind of broke out there early before, but I think it's gonna be a good year for Graham. Under a new coordinator (Bobby Engram), I think he's going to do a good job of catering to Graham's attributes and make him a better player, and I think he's ready. "I think he's hungry. Just know, the time that I've been back [in Madison] and seeing how he's been working these past couple of days, he's locked in, man. So I'm definitely putting my money on '5.' I think he's going to get the job done this year."

SAFETY SCOTT NELSON

"I would say probably 'Chim' (Chimere Dike). I would say Braelon isn't much of a breakout star, and Chim's a competitive guy. He's been a great follower, a great young leader and somebody who's willing to listen to the older guys and willing to put the time and effort in to help the team as much as he can from a position when he was a true freshman, a position when he was a true sophomore. "We kind of told him the same thing as 'Herbie' (outside linebacker Nick Herbig). 'Alright, it's your team, it's your position group for sure. What are you going to do with it? Don't let the standard drop. You set the standard, and that's what we were big on, especially in the safety room and the defense. Just setting the standard and raising the standard. Don't settle, always push to raise it. "He puts the time in. He puts the energy in. He has that passion, that drive that will push him further. I think the more opportunities he's going to get, the more he's just gonna continue to make plays."



WIDE RECEIVER KENDRIC PRYOR

"I'll say (wide receivers) Skyler (Bell) and Markus (Allen), kind of because 'Chim' has already shown what he could do and people kind of know what he can do and saw what he can do last year in his freshman year. Kind of with them two just you got a little taste of it in the Vegas Bowl. "Them two just making some great catches, and then just talking to them throughout my process and then talking to them since I've been here. Asking them how things are going, 'how y'all doing?' Catching up with them, just seeing their mindset and talking to coach (Shaun) Snee asking about how they've been doing and talking to Coach Whitt (Alvis Whitted), just that type of stuff. "Just hearing from everybody around here and then talking to them, seeing their mindset going into this season where they got that taste in their mouth a little bit the last game of the season last year. Markus had a little stuff towards the end the year before that last game -- a catch and like a jet sweep (at Rutgers in early November). But just them getting that taste in the mouth, it's super exciting for them to go out there and show what they can do." "So those two will probably be my breakout (players). Also, I want to add a third, (tight end) Jaylan Franklin. Those three. "For Jaylan, just seeing how hard he was working this season, and talking to Coach Snee and like I said, the coaches just hearing how he's been doing this offseason so far since he's been here. And just knowing it was difficult for him playing quarterback in high school and then going outside 'backer [at UW] and then to tight end, so I know it was a rough process in the beginning, but that's one person who kept his head down, just kept working. "Just even coming to work with us after practice, Coach Whitt after practice, trying to get better. Tight ends obviously have to run routes just like receivers so him just working on receivers' stuff for him to get better at his craft, and I think that he's taken it very, very seriously. You can see the growth, the steps he's taken since he first switched over to tight end into this point now."

INSIDE LINEBACKER JACK SANBORN

"Obviously can't say Braelon. I think he already broke out kinda. Yeah, Markus Allen, probably. You definitely saw strides at the end of last year, really getting a lot of reps and kind of getting some touches here and there. I'm excited to see him and the offense next year and see how it looks because he's got a lot of talent. He works hard, and I watched him make plays in practice, and I'm excited to see how he does next year."

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN JOSH SELTZNER

"Markus Allen and Skyler Bell. I think they're super athletic, quick, fast. I'm really excited to see those guys open up our offense. We had great receivers the entire time I was there, and I think they'll continue that trend."

SAFETY COLLIN WILDER

"I've heard great things about (offensive lineman) Jack Nelson. I've heard about his ability on the o-line, and his ability to pass block from other guys during this offseason. I can see his level of play continue to rise, continue to get better. "And then Markus Allen. I think Markus Allen is one obviously that most people are pretty excited to see, especially after the bowl game. But it wasn't just a bowl game for me. It was more during bowl prep, it was more during the season, you could see him throughout the season, just continue to climb in his level of playing and continue to get better. "So I can definitely see him being one that is going to be very reliable for our offense this coming year. So I'm really excited for both those guys. From what I've heard, too, I can see those two guys being huge impacts for our offense."