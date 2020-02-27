Hail to the Badgers.

Putting together a four-game winning streak with three home victories and a road win at 13th-place Nebraska, Wisconsin proved its recent success was limited to the friendly confines of home or the bottom half of the league.

Playing the hottest team in the league, the Badgers delivered their conference-best eighth Quad-1 win and improved to 7-1 against the top of the NCAA NET ranking with an 81-74 victory over Michigan.

A program that once-upon-a-time-ago was struggling offensively, Wisconsin (18-10, 11-6 Big Ten) is averaging 76 points during its five-game win streak that has them in a three-way tie for second in the Big Ten.

Here are five takeaways from the victory in the Crisler Center.