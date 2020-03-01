MADISON, Wis. – Winning easy is boring. Winning ugly is what can separate a good team and a great team during the month of March. On the first day of March Madness, the Badgers showed their mettle.

Fighting through a second half of constant whistles and a lack of flow, the Badgers made big plays on both ends of the court in the final minute to grind out a 71-69 victory over Minnesota Sunday night.

Here are five takeaways.

