It may seem like a Christmas miracle, but No.9 Wisconsin know its just a step in a road. That doesn’t mean the result isn’t worth celebrating to the highest degree.

Playing on Christmas for the first time in program history, the Badgers delivered a total team effort to register an 85-76 victory over No.12 Michigan State at the Breslin Center Friday afternoon.

It’s the first victory for Wisconsin (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) in East Lansing since 2004, a triumph that came from a senior point guard playing one of the best games of his career, a supporting cast chipping in with some timely offensive plays, locking in defensively down the stretch and overcoming a career game from a former five-star recruiting target.

Here are the takeaways from Wisconsin’s triumph.