MADISON — Wisconsin continued its spring practice period on a dreary Thursday morning. BadgerBlitz.com was once again on hand to compile the key takeaways from the Badgers' third session of the spring.

The Badgers aren't in full pads yet, but that doesn't seem to have any bearing on the level of physicality at practice. Hits were delivered and punishment was dished out Thursday morning, and there were culprits on both sides of the ball.

Perhaps the most notable instance occurred on an outside handoff to Chez Mellusi. The tailback got to the edge and gobbled up about 20 yards before safety Hunter Wohler cut him off. But he didn't stop there: rather than simply wrapping up the runner as is customary once they've broken into the secondary, Wohler unleashed a vicious hit that sent Mellusi flying into the defensive sideline, staring him down all the way. Wohler in particular always brings added nastiness in practice.

In another run-heavy practice, there was a lot of contact in the box all morning. Halfbacks put their head down, refusing to be stood up and wait for the whistle. Even the Badgers' smaller scat backs Nate White and Cade Yacamelli both actively sought out contact in the second level of the defense. Compared to a year ago, in which contact was very limited during the spring, the coaching staff is allowing some natural physicality to take place. Luke Fickell has mentioned that he regretted not "going live" as much in his debut spring, and we're seeing the corresponding changes early on.