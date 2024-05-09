Earlier this spring, BadgerBlitz.com took a look at five key visits that happened from practice 1 through 7. In the Part 2 of this feature, we highlight five more important sophomores who visited Madison during sessions 8 through 15.

The 15 allotted practices were key for the current roster, but they have also helped the Badgers significantly on the recruiting front.

Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Vanderbilt, among others.

The Word: A good chunk of the Wisconsin coaching staff has a strong connection to St. Xavier in Ohio. Head coach Luke Fickell and coordinator Mike Tressel recruited the powerhouse high school heavily during their time at Cincinnati, something that has carried over at Wisconsin. And in the 2026 class, the Badgers are after Ja'Kobe Clapper, a three-star projected inside linebacker who was on campus in April.

"I love Coach Tressel," Clapper told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's a great guy and was really getting after it at practice. He was getting into the drills and I like the way he coaches a lot. Coach Tressel loves the way I use my hands and said I have good instincts. I recognize plays well and have a great build for the position. He thinks I have the skillset to keep building and would be a great player for them.

"They want me to get there for a game next fall so I can get the whole experience. They were really hyping Jump Around up and they want me there when it's warmer."