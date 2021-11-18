Five Burning Questions before No. 15 Wisconsin hosts Nebraska

No. 15 Wisconsin celebrates its annual Senior Day while hoping to continue its path towards a Big Ten West division title this weekend. UW (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska (3-7, 1-6) inside Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC) in yet another battle for the Freedom Trophy. The 2021 season has not been kind to head coach Scott Frost and his Nebraska program, losing four straight games while playing close in all seven of its defeats. With that, BadgerBlitz.com unveils its five burning questions heading into UW's penultimate regular season contest.

1) Will Nebraska keep this a close contest, as against other ranked opponents?

Nebraska certainly has played better than its record. All seven of its losses have come by nine or fewer points, and it has given Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State -- all ranked programs in the top 13 of the latest College Football Playoff poll -- problems this season. However, the Huskers have come up empty in the win column. The offense can hum, putting up a 50-burger in two games this season (Fordham and Northwestern), while its defense has held Oklahoma, Michigan State and Ohio State to 23, 23 and 26 points, respectively, in 2021. They have lost to Minnesota and Purdue, both 6-4 overall at the moment and 4-3 in conference play, by a combined eight points. One area to watch will be how that offense looks now with the turnover in the offensive staff. Head coach Scott Frost announced last week that four assistants would no longer be with the program. Will that change anything for the offense and its players?

2) How will Wisconsin contain Adrian Martinez this weekend?

I feel like I've asked this ad nauseam this week -- including a Tuesday article dedicated to the topic -- but just how will Wisconsin's third battle against the dual-threat quarterback play out? Martinez's combined numbers in his first two games against Wisconsin are as follows: *Passing: 37-of-65 for 604 yards, three touchdowns to one interception *Rushing: 29 carries, 146 yards, two touchdowns Through 10 games this season, Martinez has completed 166-of-271 passes for 2,512 yards and 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He also leads Nebraska in rushing, accumulating 502 yards on four yards per carry with 12 additional touchdowns on the ground. Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, when asked about what he sees from that Nebraska offense that could challenge UW's defense, elaborated upon Martinez's impact. "They're a good team. They got a good offense," Sanborn said. "They're able to move the ball. They've got a kind of complicated scheme where they can run a lot of option football. "I think it all starts with their quarterback. We've played against him a lot of times in the past, and he's hurt us sometimes. He's had big games against us, and I think it's probably because he's able to beat you with his arm, but then when things go crazy, he can also beat you with his legs. "A lot to look at, and it's all gonna come down to we gotta have a good week of practice, a good week of prep and then be prepared come Saturday."

3) Will Wisconsin's ground game hit a wall against Nebraska?

Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen (0) has run for 100 or more yards in six consecutive games (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin currently averages 269.7 rushing yards during its six-game winning streak. True freshman Braelon Allen -- who now leads UW with 834 yards on 7.1 yards per carry and nine rushing touchdowns -- has gone over the century mark in each of those victories. In the five Big Ten contests in that span, the Badgers have gained 284 yards on the ground per outing. What will transpire in Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday? Nebraska allows 132.5 rushing yards per game on 3.7 yards per carry. It held Ohio State to 90 yards on 30 attempts on Nov. 6, and it constricted running back Kenneth Walker and Michigan State offense to a mere 71 yards on the ground on 30 carries overall on Sept. 25. That being said, Nebraska gave up a combined 386 rushing yards to Michigan and Minnesota (204 and 182, respectively) in back-to-back October losses. Linebacker JoJo Domann (72 tackles, nine tackles for loss) will not play in Nebraska's final two games after surgery on his hand. How will that play a role in Saturday's divisional clash?

4) Can Wisconsin's passing game continue its efficient ways?

My bold prediction in this week's "3-2-1" column was that UW would throw for over 250 yards. Wisconsin appears on a roll with its aerial attack, averaging 251.5 yards per contest in its recent wins against Rutgers and Northwestern. Third-year sophomore Graham Mertz has combined to complete 29-of-39 throws (74.4% completion percentage) for 456 yards with five touchdown passes to two interceptions in those victories. He has distributed the ball efficiently to receiving targets Danny Davis III, Kendric Pryor, Chimere Dike and Jake Ferguson. If Nebraska contains Wisconsin's ground game enough, can the passing attack open things up and consistently lead the offense down the field? Nebraska ranks 64th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game (230.6), and the defense has allowed 200 or more passing yards in seven of its 10 games. It has given up seven touchdown passes in the last three games as well. That includes a 405-yard performance by Ohio State on Nov. 6. That being said, the Huskers have intercepted 10 throws this season, with safety Deontai Williams leading the way with four.

5) Will the Badgers' secondary contain one of the Big Ten's better wide receivers once again?

Wisconsin most recently contained first-team All-Big Ten wide out David Bell at Purdue, holding him to six receptions for 33 yards and no touchdowns. Now, can it do the same against Nebraska's Samori Toure? Toure, who transferred to Lincoln from FCS program Montana, comes into the game with 33 receptions for 718 yards and four touchdowns. His 21.8 yards per reception currently leads the Big Ten. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide out has gained over 100 receiving yards in four games this year -- Fordham (133), Buffalo (136), Northwestern (108) and Ohio State (150). UW's defense ranks second in the nation in passing yards allowed (155.7) and team passing efficiency defense (100.7). It has not given up over 219 yards passing since the loss at home to Michigan and surrendered just one touchdown through the air in the last six games. Keeping Martinez in the pocket and not allowing him to extend plays with his legs will be key in this as well. Whenever plays break down, Wisconsin's defensive backs will need to continue to lock in on Nebraska's receivers and not let their eye discipline fail them.