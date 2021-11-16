Dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez to present annual test for Badgers

Safety Scott Nelson certainly remembers the first time he faced quarterback Adrian Martinez. Wisconsin defeated Nebraska in a 41-24 win on an October 2018 evening inside Camp Randall Stadium, but the first thing the now fifth-year senior recalls is the production put up by the dynamic signal caller. "They had a lot of yards. Coach [Jim] Leonhard was not very happy after that game," Nelson told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday. Martinez completed 24-of-42 passes for 384 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in that Huskers' loss to the Badgers. He also displayed his dual-threat nature in gaining 57 yards on 13 carries with a rushing score. "'JT' [Jonathan Taylor] went off and helped us out, but they do some very difficult stuff that really tests you," Nelson continued. "We'd like to think at least that we're in a much better position a few years down the road, even a couple years ago [with where] we are now compared to then. "So our defense has come a long way, and they do a lot of stuff that makes defenses stressed and puts a lot of people in tough situations. You got to tackle very well, and then you got to make plays whenever you get a chance to get your hands on the ball."

For No. 18 Wisconsin (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) to continue on its path to Indianapolis and the Big Ten West division title, it will need to contain and disrupt the abilities of Martinez when Nebraska (3-7, 1-6) comes to town for Saturday's matchup in Madison (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC). That will be an interesting test, considering the Husker quarterback's success in the two games played against the Badgers. Martinez gave Leonhard's defense trouble during a 37-21 Wisconsin victory in Lincoln during the 2019 season. The California native threw for 220 yards on 13-of-23 passing with a touchdown pass and interception, and he also gained 89 rushing yards on 16 carries and a touchdown on the ground. The Badgers sacked the signal caller four times in that game. If not for the -34 yards accounting for those specific stops behind the line of scrimmage, Martinez would have finished with 123 yards and a 7.7 yards per carry average. This season through 10 games, Martinez has completed 61.3% of his passes for 2,512 yards with 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 502 yards on four yards per carry and 12 additional scores. Martinez has displayed toughness as well, working through a couple of injuries. Frost discussed after the loss to Ohio State how his quarterback broke his jaw against Michigan State on Sept. 25, then later suffered a high-ankle sprain during a practice prior to Nebraska's loss to Minnesota, as noted by HuskerOnline. Overall, Martinez has helped guide Nebraska's offense to 28.6 points, 194.4 rushing yards and 264.8 passing yards per contest heading into the battle for the Freedom Trophy. It will present challenges on all levels for a Wisconsin unit that ranks first in the nation in total defense (216.3 yards per game), rushing defense (60.6 yards per game), and third-down conversion percentage (23.9%). The Badgers also hold second in scoring defense (14.6), passing yards allowed (155.7 yards per game) and team passing efficiency defense (100.68). However, Nebraska's record does not reflect its offensive output this season. It has won only three of 10 contests, and all seven losses have come by single-digits, with the most recent being a nine-point defeat to Ohio State. The Huskers come off a bye, but Frost also announced the dismissals of four offensive assistants last week. With those substantial changes and a week to rest, Leonhard was asked if he anticipates something previously unseen from this Nebraska unit compared to what it has already shown. "It's kind of hard to say exactly what to expect," Leonhard said on Monday. "These guys are very multiple in how they attack. Schematically, they do a ton of different things. Are they going to go for broke and do more? I don't know if I see them doing more. They've already put so much on tape in different things. They move the ball on pretty much everyone they played, pretty consistently. They've struggled at times on third down. They struggled at times in the red zone, but you kind of look 20-to-20, and that ball is moving pretty well. It's a big test for us. "We know this group. The quarterback's been there and played extremely well against us a number of times. It's a big challenge for this defense. I like the way we're playing. You think of when we played them in 2019 to now, I feel like we've added different elements to our defense that we didn't have and we needed back then. Doesn't mean success this year, but I like what we're able to do from a scheme standpoint a little bit better than we've done in the past against them."

Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn played against Martinez and Nebraska as a starter during the 2019 win inside Memorial Stadium, and the senior called out how the signal caller can beat defenses with his arm and his legs. He described what will have to take place from his position group and the defensive line to contain the abilities of the Huskers' QB1 when opportunities like scrambling may arise. "In the run game, I think it's gonna be guys are gonna have to win," Sanborn said. "Guys are gonna have to get off blocks when they want to run him in like a designed run or something. But then in the pass game, guys got to be sound. We got to contain him in the pocket and can't leave big openings for him to get out and then get loose. "Like I said, we're gonna have to have a good week." Looking from a defensive back's perspective, fifth-year senior cornerback Faion Hicks stated that the secondary will need to stick with Nebraska's receivers whenever Martinez works to extend plays and have "our eyes in the right place." That includes covering wide out Samori Toure, who ranks first in the Big Ten in yards per catch (21.8) on 33 receptions and has scored four touchdowns. The Montana transfer boasts four 100-yard receiving efforts in 2021, including a four-catch, 150-yard performance against Ohio State two weekends ago. Nelson, from his safety spot, will once again see -- and attempt to thwart -- Martinez and those abilities that range from throwing in the pocket or while on the run to gaining yards via his swift feet. "Our blitz gaps and pass rush gaps got to be very sound, and whenever we get a chance, we have to make sure we execute," Nelson said. "Then just plaster receivers, cover them in any type of scramble situation and make sure nobody leaks free. I know they make a couple big plays on that every year, so got to be very sound with that."