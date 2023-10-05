Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman takes a look at some of the most intriguing storylines in the East region as the calendar flips to October. Will there be major shake ups in the rankings? Which committed player will create drama? What about the last two uncommitted Rivals250 prospects in the region? These are important questions to track as the Early Signing Period gets closer. RELATED: October storylines to watch in the Southeast | Mid-South storylines | Midwest storylines

Ernest Willor

CHANGES ARE COMING TO THE OFFENSIVE LINE RANKINGS

The East region is stocked with talent across the offensive line and there could be a number of changes when the postseason rankings update is published. South Carolina commit Kam Pringle as the highest-ranked offensive lineman in the region right now but there are many others pushing to overtake him. Notre Dame commit Guerby Lambert is one of those players we're keeping a close eye on along with South Carolina commit Josiah Thompson. Penn State commit Cooper Cousins has had a great season so far and the athleticism LSU commit Ethan Calloway brings to the table has really come through on his senior film. Look for potential risers such as Wisconsin commit Ryan Cory to potentially shake up the order near the top of the rankings in the East.

IS WIDE RECEIVER THE BEST POSITION IN THE REGION?

Jonathan Paylor (Rivals.com)

WHEN WILL ERNEST WILLOR MAKE HIS DECISION?

Rivals100 defensive end Ernest Willor hit the reset button on his recruitment when he moved back to Baltimore after spending his junior season at IMG Academy in Florida. One constant in his recruitment has been Penn State. The Nittany Lions made him a priority early and he's already made it back to campus for a visit this season. The same can be said about Maryland. The Terps really want to add more talent on the defensive line and Willor fits exactly what they're looking for. The in-state prospect made it back to campus earlier this season as well but it remains to be seen what other schools he'll take trips to before the Early Signing Period.

WHERE ARE THE POTENTIAL FLIPS?

Amaris Williams (Rivals.com)

There are currently 110 prospects rated a high three-star or better in the East region, and only three of them remain uncommitted, so which players will end up flipping before signing day? There are a few candidates emerging, but so far it's been relatively drama free this fall. Rivals100 Florida defensive line commit Amaris Williams is looking at taking a visit to Ohio State after picking up an offer from the Buckeyes earlier this week. When Tennessee offered four-star Rutgers tight end commit Korey Duff a few weeks ago, he did not rule out a potential visit to Knoxville. There were a number of teams keeping an eye on West Virginia commits since head coach Neal Brown was on the hot seat entering the season, but that seems to have faded now that the Mountaineers are playing better than expected this fall. Historically, additional flip candidates emerge in late October so keep an eye out for more names to surface.

WAITING ON JAYLEN HARVEY