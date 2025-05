Richmond, Virginia native Khalid Rainer didn't know much about Wisconsin before the Badgers offered him.

He did, however, know something extremely important: the mutual hatred between Wisconsin and Minnesota, thanks to his brother Zahir Rainer, a redshirt freshman defensive back for the Gophers.

"I just know that rivalry between Minnesota," he told BadgerBlitz.com. "(Zahir) tells me about that rivalry all the time...Just a lot of hate. Hatred towards the school, trying to get the Axe.”