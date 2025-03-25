Early look: Expected official visitors for the Wisconsin Badgers on defense

Though Wisconsin is currently in the thick of spring camp, official visit season is right around the corner for the Badgers.

THE WORD: Liggins and Johnson, three-star prospects from Illinois and Texas, respectively, are long-time targets for the coaching staff. Each high-priority lineman was in Madison for a junior day this winter. Perez, a tackle from Ohio, took his first unofficial with the Badgers earlier this month. Smythe has been on campus twice. He is expected to take officials to UW and Indiana in June.

OTHERS TO WATCH: Kobe Cherry visited for a junior day earlier this month and is a strong candidate to return for an official visit in June. The Hoosiers are believed to hold a slight advantage heading into the spring. Ben Duncum, who recently picked up an offer, is expected to visit in April. Damari Simeon and Max Meier have both been on campus and could potentially return this summer. Meier could also project as an edge prospect for the Badgers.