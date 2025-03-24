Early look: Expected official visitors for the Wisconsin Badgers on offense

Following is a breakdown of the projected offensive athletes expected to be in Madison in a few weeks.

Though Wisconsin is currently in the thick of spring camp, official visit season is right around the corner for the Badgers.

THE WORD: Hopkins was the prospect to watch for much of the winter, but Burgess has made things interesting in the last few weeks. The three-star prospect from Georgia took an unofficial just days after he picked up an offer from the Badgers. Burgess is expected to take officials to UW, Auburn, Duke and North Carolina before a final decision.

Going back to Hopkins, he could still very well be the quarterback Wisconsin lands in the 2026 class. The standout from California will be on campus in April with a return visit set for late May. Other schools - notably Missouri - are also strongly in the mix, but the Badgers could wrap things up with Hopkins before their second big weekend, if not sooner.

McWhorter is visiting, but there are a few programs believed to be ahead of the Badgers at this point.

OTHERS TO WATCH: Peyton Falzone has an offer from UW, but Iowa and Utah are the two schools to watch in his recruitment heading into the spring.