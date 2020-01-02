PASADENA, Calif. – In Paul Chryst’s first four seasons, the University of Wisconsin capped a year with a bowl victory that created some momentum heading into the next year. Now it’s time for the Badgers to enter the offseason stinging from a four-turnover, 28-27 loss to No. 6 Oregon in the 106th Rose Bowl.

“It’s over now; that’s how the game went,” tight end Jake Ferguson said. “The only thing to do right now is to use this as fuel in the offseason, winter workouts, spring ball, summer conditioning and then take it into next year.”