basketball

Big Ten Conference: Down the stretch they come

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The cream of the crop in the Big Ten is beginning to rise with just a handful of games left before post-season play. And with Wisconsin still in a position to claim a conference title, BadgerBlitz.com examined the remaining schedules for the six schools still in competition for the top spot.

Michigan: 22-2 (11-2)


Michigan
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

@ Penn State

2/12

W (68-65)

Maryland

2/16

N/A

@Minnesota

2/21

W (59-57)

Michigan State

2/24

N/A

Nebraska

2/28

N/A

@Maryland

3/3

N/A

@Michigan State

3/9

N/A

Purdue: 17-6 (10-2)


AP
Purdue
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

@ Maryland

2/12

W (62-60)

Penn State

2/16

W (99-90)

@ Indiana

2/19

W (70-55)

@ Nebraska

2/23

W (81-62)

Illinois

2/27

N/A

Ohio State

3/2

W (79-67)

Minnesota

3/5

W (73-63)

@ Northwestern

3/9

N/A

Michigan State: 19-5 (10-3)


Michigan State
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

@ Wisconsin

2/12

N/A

Ohio State

2/17

W (86-77)

Rutgers

2/20

W (78-67)

@ Michigan

2/24

N/A

@ Indiana

3/2

L (79-75)

Nebraska

3/5

W (70-64)

Michigan

3/9

N/A

Maryland: 18-6 (9-4)


Kevin Noon
Maryland
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

Penn State

2/12

W (66-59)

@ Michigan

2/16

N/A

@ Iowa

2/19

N/A

Ohio State

2/23

W (75-61)

@ Penn State

2/27

W (66-59)

Michigan

3/3

N/A

Minnesota

3/8

W (82-67)

Wisconsin: 17-7 (9-4)


AP Photos
Wisconsin 
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

Michigan State

2/12

N/A

Illinois

2/18

W (72-60)

@ Northwestern

2/23

W (62-46)

@ Indiana

2/26

N/A

Penn State

3/2

W (71-52)

Iowa

3/7

W (72-66)

@ Ohio State

3/10

N/A

Iowa: 18-5 (7-5)


Iowa
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

Northwestern

2/10

W (73-63)

@ Rutgers

2/16

N/A

Maryland

2/19

N/A

Indiana

2/22

W (77-72)

@ Ohio State

2/26

W (72-62)

Rutgers

3/2

N/A

@ Wisconsin

3/7

L (72-66)

@ Nebraska

3/10

W (93-84)

Remaining Big Ten Programs


AP
Rest of the Big Ten Conference
Team Overall Record Conference

Minnesota

6-7

16-8

Ohio State

5-6

15-7

Illinois

5-8

9-15

Indiana

4-8

13-10

Rutgers

4-9

11-12

Northwestern

3-8

12-10

Nebraska

3-10

13-11

Penn State

1-11

8-15
