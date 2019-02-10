Big Ten Conference: Down the stretch they come
The cream of the crop in the Big Ten is beginning to rise with just a handful of games left before post-season play. And with Wisconsin still in a position to claim a conference title, BadgerBlitz.com examined the remaining schedules for the six schools still in competition for the top spot.
Michigan: 22-2 (11-2)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
@ Penn State
|
2/12
|
W (68-65)
|
Maryland
|
2/16
|
N/A
|
@Minnesota
|
2/21
|
W (59-57)
|
Michigan State
|
2/24
|
N/A
|
Nebraska
|
2/28
|
N/A
|
@Maryland
|
3/3
|
N/A
|
@Michigan State
|
3/9
|
N/A
Purdue: 17-6 (10-2)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
@ Maryland
|
2/12
|
W (62-60)
|
Penn State
|
2/16
|
W (99-90)
|
@ Indiana
|
2/19
|
W (70-55)
|
@ Nebraska
|
2/23
|
W (81-62)
|
Illinois
|
2/27
|
N/A
|
Ohio State
|
3/2
|
W (79-67)
|
Minnesota
|
3/5
|
W (73-63)
|
@ Northwestern
|
3/9
|
N/A
Michigan State: 19-5 (10-3)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
@ Wisconsin
|
2/12
|
N/A
|
Ohio State
|
2/17
|
W (86-77)
|
Rutgers
|
2/20
|
W (78-67)
|
@ Michigan
|
2/24
|
N/A
|
@ Indiana
|
3/2
|
L (79-75)
|
Nebraska
|
3/5
|
W (70-64)
|
Michigan
|
3/9
|
N/A
Maryland: 18-6 (9-4)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
Penn State
|
2/12
|
W (66-59)
|
@ Michigan
|
2/16
|
N/A
|
@ Iowa
|
2/19
|
N/A
|
Ohio State
|
2/23
|
W (75-61)
|
@ Penn State
|
2/27
|
W (66-59)
|
Michigan
|
3/3
|
N/A
|
Minnesota
|
3/8
|
W (82-67)
Wisconsin: 17-7 (9-4)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
Michigan State
|
2/12
|
N/A
|
Illinois
|
2/18
|
W (72-60)
|
@ Northwestern
|
2/23
|
W (62-46)
|
@ Indiana
|
2/26
|
N/A
|
Penn State
|
3/2
|
W (71-52)
|
Iowa
|
3/7
|
W (72-66)
|
@ Ohio State
|
3/10
|
N/A
Iowa: 18-5 (7-5)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
Northwestern
|
2/10
|
W (73-63)
|
@ Rutgers
|
2/16
|
N/A
|
Maryland
|
2/19
|
N/A
|
Indiana
|
2/22
|
W (77-72)
|
@ Ohio State
|
2/26
|
W (72-62)
|
Rutgers
|
3/2
|
N/A
|
@ Wisconsin
|
3/7
|
L (72-66)
|
@ Nebraska
|
3/10
|
W (93-84)
Remaining Big Ten Programs
|Team
|Overall Record
|Conference
|
Minnesota
|
6-7
|
16-8
|
Ohio State
|
5-6
|
15-7
|
Illinois
|
5-8
|
9-15
|
Indiana
|
4-8
|
13-10
|
Rutgers
|
4-9
|
11-12
|
Northwestern
|
3-8
|
12-10
|
Nebraska
|
3-10
|
13-11
|
Penn State
|
1-11
|
8-15