With spring camp now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how the depth chart could unfold come fall camp. Note: These projections do not take into account current injuries and do not reflect an official release from Wisconsin. Take a look at the projected scholarship distribution for more information on the future roster.

QUARTERBACKS

Jack Coan (Darren Lee)

The skinny: The entire quarterback room - Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz - will return this fall after getting a ton of reps during spring camp. Head coach Paul Chryst, as expected, didn't name a starter, but Coan took the majority of the first-team snaps. It will be interesting to see the jump all four are able to make this summer. Spring takeaway: Again, there isn't any official separation on the depth chart, but this could very well be a battle between Coan and Mertz. Coming this summer: N/A

Quarterback Depth Chart Depth Player Fall Eligibility No. 1 Jack Coan Junior No. 2 Graham Mertz OR Freshman

Chase Wolf OR Redshirt freshman

Danny Vanden Boom Redshirt sophomore

RUNNING BACKS

Jonathan Taylor (Dan Sanger)

The skinny: All-American Jonathan Taylor is competing in track this off-season in preparation for what could be his final year at Wisconsin. Third-down back Garrett Groshek has moved into the back-up role with Nakia Watson, Isaac Guerendo and Brady Schipper working for reps as the No. 3 option. Bradrick Shaw, who missed all of 2018 with an injury, was still limited this spring. At fullback, Mason Stokke and John Chenal were the only two listed at the position on the spring roster. Spring takeaway: A No. 3 tailback didn't emerge this spring, and it was a redshirt walk-on (Schipper) who garnered the most praise from position coach John Settle. Anything you get from Shaw this fall could be a bonus. Coming this summer: Julius Davis, Quan Easterling

Running Back Depth Chart Depth (TB) Player Fall Eligibility Depth (FB) Player Fall Eligibility No. 1 J. Taylor Junior No. 1 M. Stokke R-Junior No. 2 G. Groshek R-Junior No. 2 J. Chenal Sophomore No. 3 N. Watson OR R-Freshman







I. Guerendo OR R-Freshman





B. Schipper R-Freshman

WIDE RECEIVERS

A.J. Taylor (Darren Lee)

The skinny: A.J. Taylor, Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis - if healthy - are a solid trio atop the depth chart, with Jack Dunn the best blocking option. It will be interesting to see what youngsters emerge from the pack this fall, with Aron Cruickshank, Taj Mustpha and A.J. Abbott now ahead of Cade Green and Emmet Perry, both of whom have been plagued by injuries since arriving on campus. Spring takeaway: Dunn, who is now on scholarship, continues to keep his spot in the two-deep because of his blocking ability and reliable hands. Coming this summer: Stephan Bracey, Cooper Nelson (walk-on)

Wide Receiver Depth Chart Depth Player Fall Eligibility Wide receiver A.J. Taylor Senior

Jack Dunn Redshirt junior Wide receiver Kendric Pryor Redshirt junior Danny Davis Junior Aron Cruickshank Sophomore

TIGHT ENDS

Jake Ferguson (Darren Lee)

The skinny: Jake Ferguson and Luke Benzschawel are a solid 1-2 punch, but the group is very thin behind them. Walk-ons Coy Wanner (fullback) and Nate Carter (quarterback) were moved to tight end prior to spring camp in order to provide more depth. Spring takeaway: This is a thin unit that cannot afford injuries in 2019. Coming this summer: Hayden Rucci, Clay Cundiff

Tight End Depth Chart Depth Player Fall Eligibility No. 1 Jake Ferguson Redshirt sophomore No. 2 Luke Benzschawel Redshirt junior No. 3 Gabe Lloyd Redshirt junior

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Kayden Lyles (Dan Sanger)

The skinny: Tyler Biadasz and Cole Van Lanen sat out this spring due to injuries, which allowed position coach Joe Rudolph to try multiple combinations at all five positions. At this point, those two (Biadasz and Van Lanen) are penciled in as starters at center and left tackle, respectively. Kayden Lyles (right guard) and Logan Bruss (right tackle) are safe bets to join them in the starting group, but left guard is still very much an open competition with Josh Seltzner, David Moorman and Jason Erdmann all in the mix. Aaron Vopal (defensive end) and Cormac Sampson (tight end) were added to the unit to provide more depth. Spring takeaway: Per usual, Rudolph used multiple combinations this spring, but Moorman, who was praised this spring, looks like a legit contender for a starting spot at left guard. Coming this summer: Logan Brown, Joe Tippmann, Logan O'Brien (walk-on)

Offensive Line Depth Chart Depth First-Team Second-Team LT Cole Van Lanen Tyler Beach LG Josh Seltzner OR David Moorman C Tyler Biadasz Jason Erdmann RG Kayden Lyles Michael Furtney RT Logan Bruss Aaron Vopal

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Isaiahh Loudermilk (Dan Sanger)

The skinny: Garrett Rand's return from a leg injury this spring was a positive sign for a unit that struggled quite a bit in 2018. He will likely be paired with Isaiahh Loudermilk at end with the No. 1 defense. Matt Henningsen, David Pfaff and Isaiah Mullens should make for a trio of solid backups. In the middle, sophomore Bryson Williams is next up, but the Badgers will likely need help from a freshmen class that includes Keeanu Benton, Rodas Johnson and Gio Paez. Spring takeaway: This unit will benefit greatly from Rand's return but still may need help from the freshmen class right away. Coming this summer: Keeanu Benton, Rodas Johnson, Gio Paez

Defensive Line Depth Chart Depth First-Team Second-Team SSDE Isaiah Loudermilk Matt Henningsen

NG Bryson Williams Gunnar Roberge WSDE Garrett Rand David Pfaff Isaiah Mullens

LINEBACKERS

Chris Orr (Darren Lee)

The skinny: We have a pretty good idea what the two-deep will look like for Wisconsin, which had to replace three starters from its 2018 group. Chris Orr and Jack Sanborn took first-team reps this spring, with Leo Chenal and Mike Maskalunas behind them on the inside. On the outside, senior Zack Baun was paired Noah Burks on the top unit. Christian Bell missed all of spring camp, which opened the door for Izayah Green-May, who brings intriguing length and athletic ability to the position. Senior Tyler Johnson will provide experience in the two-deep. Spring takeaway: Burks took the next step in his development and the Badgers got a good one in Chenal, who is already cemented in the two-deep after a very good spring. Also, Green-May is an intriguing option in the nickel package. Coming this summer: Maema Njongmeta, Skyler Meyers, Tatum Grass (walk-on), Jackson Kollath (walk-on)

Linebacker Depth Chart Depth First-team Second-team OLB Noah Burks Tyler Johnson

ILB Chris Orr Leo Chenal

ILB Jack Sanborn Mike Maskalunas

OLB Zack Baun Izayah Green-May OR Christian Bell

CORNERBACKS

Faion Hicks (Darren Lee)

The skinny: This is a tough unit to lock into place with a number of players in flux atop the depth chart. Caesar Williams and Faion Hicks started in the Pinstripe Bowl, but competition for every rung on the depth chart should be wide open once again this fall, with Rashad Wildgoose, Madison Cone, Deron Harrell, Donte Burton, Travian Blaylock and Alex Smith all in the mix. Another big shipment of talent will arrive in just a few weeks. Spring takeaway: There's a lot of young talent at the position but little separation occurred this spring. Coming this summer: Semar Melvin, James Williams, Dean Engram

Cornerback Depth Chart Depth Player Fall Eligibility CB Caesar Williams OR Sophomore

Rashad Wildgoose Redshirt sophomore

Donte Burton Redshirt freshman CB Faion Hicks OR Redshirt sophomore Deron Harrell Redshirt junior Madison Cone Junior

SAFETIES

Eric Burrell (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

The skinny: Eric Burrell used his Pinstripe Bowl momentum to put together a really good spring camp. Scott Nelson will likely start opposite with two intriguing backups working with the No. 2 unit. This position isn't terribly deep but should be solid at the top. Spring takeaway: The Badgers have four good options at safety heading into 2019, including two big-time hitters in Reggie Pearson and Colin Wilder, who was recently put on scholarship. Coming this summer: Titus Toler, Dante Caputo (walk-on)

Safety Depth Chart Depth Player Fall Eligibility SS Eric Burrell Redshirt junior

Collin Wilder Redshirt junior FS Scott Nelson Redshirt sophomore Reggie Pearson Redshirt freshman

SPECIAL TEAMS

Anthony Lotti (AP Photos)

The skinny: Collin Larsh had a solid spring, which should ease the transition for Wisconsin on field goals. Zach Hintze, who was very good on kickoffs in 2018, is a solid backup. Scholarship punter Anthony Lotti was benched midway through the season in favor or Connor Allen, but was used as a starter in the Pinstripe Bowl. That should remain the same this fall. Spring takeaway: Larsh looks ready to replace Rafael Gaglianone as the No. 1 field goal kicker. Coming this summer: Blake Wilcox (walk-on kicker), Peter Bowden (walk-on long snapper)

Special Teams Depth Chart Position First-team Second-team Punter Anthony Lotti Connor Allen Field Goals Collin Larsh Zach Hintze Kickoffs Zach Hintze Collin Larsh Long Snapper Adam Bay Josh Bernhagen Holder Connor Allen Conor Schlichting Punter Returner Jack Dunn Danny Davis Kick Returner Aron Cruickshank Kendric Pryor