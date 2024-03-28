One minute after announcing he was de-committing from Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class, Middleton (Wis.) defensive end Torin Pettaway announced he was 100 percent committed to Minnesota, tweeting a picture of his No.98 jersey on the back of a maroon uniform hanging in a locker next to a Gophers helmet.

The University of Wisconsin lost its first football recruit in the 2025 recruiting class, and it came from a prospect not many would have pegged to jump ship.

A 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect, Pettaway committed earlier this month after meeting new defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow. Finishing with 47 total tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions this past fall in his first season of organized football, he chose Wisconsin over offers from Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC, and Washington.

"It's a 10-minute drive for me, and that definitely played a role in my decision," Pettaway told BadgerBlitz.com following his commitment. "When I first stepped on campus back in February, I felt the love and the support from the entire staff. They were all very welcoming and they all had a lot of energy. You can tell they have passion for what they do. So the love and the support showed me it was right for me.

Pettaway’s decision leaves Wisconsin with eight prospects in the 2025 class, including in-state linebacker Cooper Catalano (Germantown) and offensive tackle Michael Roeske (Wautoma). UW’s class currently ranks 11th in the country, according to Rivals.com.

With Wisconsin getting older on the line, the Badgers are looking to land three defensive ends and a nose guard in the 2025 class.