On Thursday, the three-star prospect announced his commitment to the Badgers. Pettaway is pledge No. 9 for UW in the 2025 recruiting class.

Torin Pettaway , a 6-foot-5, 265-pound in-state defensive lineman from Middleton High School, picked up an offer from Wisconsin in early February.

Pettaway, who had 47 total tackles and four sacks this past fall, chose Wisconsin over offers from Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC and Washington. He has just one year of football experience under his belt

"Wisconsin said they like how fast I’ve come together in only my first year of playing and think I have a lot of potential," Pettaway told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "They also think I fit their scheme of defense and think I can be really successful with the way they like to play."

Pettaway is the third in-state commit for UW in this class, along with linebacker Cooper Catalano (Germantown) and offensive tackle Michael Roeske (Wautoma).

Defensive line is a position of emphasis for the Badgers and first-year assistant coach E.J. Whitlow in the junior cycle. UW is expected to take no less than four scholarship players at the position.

Look for more on this story later this afternoon.