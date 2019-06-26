At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Deacon Hill, who just got his feet wet at the varsity level last fall, is oozing with potential and upside. His sophomore tape shows a big athlete with a powerful and accurate arm. Most importantly, he's comfortable staying in the pocket and trusting his second and even third options within the offense.

"It's about potential with him," Santana Barbara head coach JT Stone told BadgerBlitz.com. "Anytime you walk into an arena and see a 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore with a strong arm - it's all about what the kid will look like down the road. Wisconsin saw something special in Deacon and that intrigued them.

"He reminds me a lot of Drew Bledsoe because Deacon is comfortable sitting in the pocket and hitting his second or third read. Last minute, he can find that guy, and that's something that you really can't coach. Kids get excited - they want to run around and move - but Deacon will sit in the pocket and go through his first, second and third options. He can always find that outlet within the system. Deacon is a pocket passer who can read the field, and that's what keeps our offense rolling."

While he's very much a pro-style quarterback, Hill can extend plays with his feet and throws accurately on the run. And despite his size, Hill has nimble feet and good footwork in the pocket. On tape, (see 1:15 on the film below) we also see great touch on a touchdown throw to the end zone. As his body continues to mature, look for even more zip on Hill's passes and the ability to tuck and scramble for first downs when needed.

Two questions moving forward:

1) Playing almost exclusively out of the shotgun at the high school level, will that be a difficult transition at UW?

2) How big is Hill going to get before arriving at UW?

"I think he's going to be 6-foot-5 or 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, easy," Stone said.

Finally, how about a prospect comparison to Cardale Jones, who was listed at 6-foot-4, and 217 pounds while in high school?