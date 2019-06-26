News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-26 12:03:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach: "Wisconsin is going to love Deacon Hill"

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Those within the Santa Barbara football program knew Deacon Hill, the school's star quarterback, would likely make an early college decision.

So when Wisconsin became the first school to offer the 6-foot-4, 225-pound rising junior in early May, head coach JT Stone had a feeling Hill could be headed from California to the Midwest.

"This is going to be a special opportunity and for all the colleges in the world, Wisconsin pulled the trigger first and did the best job with him," Stone told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think we knew that from Day 1."

R3ujgsyjqr1fhitopg8s
Deacon Hill
Awe5hn9r9nkhhuccguyw
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}