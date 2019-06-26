Those within the Santa Barbara football program knew Deacon Hill, the school's star quarterback, would likely make an early college decision.

So when Wisconsin became the first school to offer the 6-foot-4, 225-pound rising junior in early May, head coach JT Stone had a feeling Hill could be headed from California to the Midwest.

"This is going to be a special opportunity and for all the colleges in the world, Wisconsin pulled the trigger first and did the best job with him," Stone told BadgerBlitz.com. "I think we knew that from Day 1."