James Chaney has been able to coach both his sons at Lehigh School High School in Florida. The former Florida State defensive lineman (1988 to 1991) has also helped each navigate the recruiting process.

James (Bud) Chaney, a member of the 2019 class, is now a freshman cornerback at The Citadel. And Sunday, Jake Chaney, a junior linebacker, saw his recruitment come to an end after he announced his commitment to Wisconsin.

