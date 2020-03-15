Coach: Early identification pays off for UW in its pursuit of Jake Chaney
James Chaney has been able to coach both his sons at Lehigh School High School in Florida. The former Florida State defensive lineman (1988 to 1991) has also helped each navigate the recruiting process.
James (Bud) Chaney, a member of the 2019 class, is now a freshman cornerback at The Citadel. And Sunday, Jake Chaney, a junior linebacker, saw his recruitment come to an end after he announced his commitment to Wisconsin.
***SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription***
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news