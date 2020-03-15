News More News
Coach: Early identification pays off for UW in its pursuit of Jake Chaney

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

James Chaney has been able to coach both his sons at Lehigh School High School in Florida. The former Florida State defensive lineman (1988 to 1991) has also helped each navigate the recruiting process.

James (Bud) Chaney, a member of the 2019 class, is now a freshman cornerback at The Citadel. And Sunday, Jake Chaney, a junior linebacker, saw his recruitment come to an end after he announced his commitment to Wisconsin.

Junior linebacker Jake Chaney committed to Wisconsin on Sunday.
