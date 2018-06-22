"Despite living in Minnesota, he's liked Wisconsin for a very long time and has had a soft spot for them in his heart. I know that he's super excited to go there."

"The biggest thing was that Tyler really liked Wisconsin a lot from the start and felt really comfortable there," Wahl's high school coach, John Oxton , told BadgerBlitz.com. "In about the last week or so when we talked, I asked him what he liked about Wisconsin and he said, 'everything.' So I think he just feels super comfortable there and he loves the people.

And to no one's surprise, the standout from Lakeville North High School in Minnesota committed to UW on Thursday, choosing the Badgers over offers from from Baylor , Colorado State , Drake, Iowa State , Minnesota and Northwestern , among others.

When Wisconsin offered Tyler Wahl in late April , there was a strong feeling the 6-foot-7, 200-pound prospect would end up in the Badgers' 2019 recruiting class.

Wahl has been on Wisconsin's radar for some time, dating back to an unofficial visit last summer. The Badgers, led by assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, stayed ahead of the curve throughout his recruitment, even as Wahl blew up this spring while playing with a loaded D1 Minnesota squad on the AAU circuit.

"Tyler just continued to get stronger, but the biggest thing was in his confidence and mentality," Oxton said. "He's played with and against some great kids and found out that he belonged. Especially this spring on his AAU team, he had a tournament where the point guard (Tyrell Terry) couldn't play and Tyler did a great job filling in for him. I think that opened a lot of eyes.

"He did a lot of that for us during the season, but he showed that this spring on the national stage. I just don't think there is a more versatile kid in Minnesota and probably the Midwest. He just does so many things well."

Wahl, who averaged just over 17 points a game as a junior, is described as an ideal fit for head coach Greg Gard and the Badgers' program. Oxton, though, thinks a player of his versatility would have success anywhere in the country.

"I think that Tyler would fit pretty well in just about anyone's system," Oxton said. "But at Wisconsin, they value kids like Tyler who have a very high motor and are very skilled players. What sets Tyler a part from other kids in his versatility. At 6-foot-7, he can run the offense at point, he can play the wing, he can score in the post, he can defend and he can rebound.

"He just does everything very well and I think his competitive attitude and his winning mentality is pretty special. They are getting a super well-rounded, competitive kid who is going to be a really good player for them."

Looking at Wisconsin's roster, Wahl should get a chance to compete for time as a true freshman. His advanced ability on the defensive end will give the three-star prospect another advantage.

"He needs to continue working on his ball handling and tighten that up. He also needs to work on his shooting," said Oxton, who also coached current UW sophomore Nathan Reuvers in high school. "He's not a knock-down shooter right now, but he's a very efficient offensive player. He's not a guy who will sit and hit five or six 3s in a row during a game, so he could get more consistent there. And he just needs to continue to grow as a leader. Right now he's a quiet leader who leads by example, and I think he can be a little more vocal, which we've already seen some this summer.

"Defensively, he's very tough and relentless. On the defensive end, I think Wisconsin fans are going to love him because he just loves the challenge. There's not too many high school kids who love to guard people, but Tyler is one of those kids. In my opinion he's a very dynamic two-way player and a kid who can just gets it done on both ends."

Wisconsin's first commitment in its 2019 class, Wahl also fits UW's culture away from the court.

"He's an awesome kid. Tyler totally understands the idea of giving back to our basketball program and community," Oxton said. "He's great with young kids and he always has a smile on his face. A very intelligent kid who is grounded because of the great family he comes from. As far as that goes, I can't say enough about the person he is.

"It's kind of the same as Nathan Reuvers, where you're getting a super solid, super intelligent kid who you are never going to have to worry about off the court. There's no question he's a top-notch young man with a super future in front of him."