Braelon Allen set to start his career at Wisconsin as a tailback

When the four-star prospect began his spring season at Fond du Lac at 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, inside linebacker looked like Allen's future position. Thursday afternoon, however, the Rivals250 prospect communicated to BadgerBlitz.com that tailback is now the plan.

When Braelon Allen signed with Wisconsin last December, the in-state standout was projected to play safety.

"Coming in as a running back," Allen communicated in a brief message.

With Allen set to join Gary Brown's position group, the Badgers are expected to have four incoming scholarship freshmen at tailback: Loyal Crawford, Jackson Acker and Antwan Roberts, in addition to Allen.

This spring, injuries forced UW to use fullbacks John Chenal and Quan Easterling at tailback, in addition to walk-on Jacob Heyroth, who was not initially on the camp roster. Jalen Berger, Isaac Guerendo, Julius Davis and Brady Schipper all battled injuries throughout the spring.

“A lot of the guys you hoped to get those reps in spring and what a great time for them, but we’re not able to take advantage of them,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “Can’t do anything about it now. We have meeting time with them and can do some fieldwork with them, but it’s unfortunate. Spring is such a great opportunity for them.

“Gary certainly doesn’t need practice coaching. He’s a heck of a football coach. You try to make the best of the situation you’re in, and he’s doing a good job trying to focus on the meeting part for most of them.”

In seven games this spring, Allen rushed for 1,047 yards on 71 attempts with 21 touchdowns. He was named The Associated Press player of the year for the WIAA's alternate season.