In a pandemic-shortened, eight-game 2020 season, Wisconsin started five different offensive line combinations. That’s not the main reason the offense struggled, or the running game failed to be explosive, but the line did give up eight sacks in its three losses (coming against tough defenses Northwestern, Indiana, Iowa) and just four in the four victories.

The good news for UW is that the Badgers return seven of the nine players who started a game last season, allowing offensive line coach Joe Rudolph to build flexibility and versatility throughout spring. Instead of Tyler Beach continuing to work at right tackle, where he started six games last season, the senior was flipped to the left side.