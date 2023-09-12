With recruiting classes around the country beginning to fill out, now is a great time to look at how the Big Ten is faring heading into the home stretch of the 2024 cycle. Here are some of Clint Cosgrove's thoughts for the Big Ten recruiting rankings. THIS SERIES: Handicapping the Big 12 recruiting race



PROJECTED LEAGUE CHAMPION: Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith (Rivals.com)

The Buckeyes have won the Big Ten recruiting title all but once over the past decade. With the top class in the conference by a large margin, the 2024 recruiting cycle looks to continue the trend of Ohio State's recruiting dominance. The class is loaded from top to bottom with an average star rating of 4.05, which leads not only the Big Ten but the entire nation. Ohio State is also the only Big Ten program carrying a five-star commit with Jeremiah Smith, Justin Scott, Eddrick Houston and Air Noland all holding Rivals' most prestigious rating. Even if Ryan Day were to lose one of these prized commits prior to signing day, Ian Moore, Mylan Graham and others are waiting in the wings and will be in the five-star discussion moving forward. While much can change prior to the early signing period, it will be a struggle for any program in the conference to push the Buckeyes for the 2024 recruiting title as second-place Michigan sits nearly 650 recruiting points behind.

*****

DON'T COUNT OUT: Michigan

Jadyn Davis (Rivals.com)

I'm not ready to say Michigan won't challenge Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the Big Ten as a national championship in Ann Arbor or unlikely disaster in Columbus could change a lot. That being said, it will be an uphill battle for the Wolverines to surpass Ohio State during this cycle despite the impressive class Jim Harbaugh has put together. Michigan currently sits with 26 commitments, a 3.56 average star rating and the nation's No. 10 overall class. While a class of this caliber would usually put the Wolverines within striking distance of the top spot, this year is different. In order to jump Ohio State it will need a current commit such as Jordan Marshall or Jadyn Davis to get the five-star bump or land an additional five-star commit in addition to Ohio State losing some of its star power.

*****

BIGGEST OVERACHIEVER: Wisconsin

Mabrey Mettauer (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

SURPRISINGLY STRUGGLING: Michigan State

Anthony Carrie (Ryan Wright)

I understand that the Spartans have been transfer portal heavy and had the majority of the class already defected due to the recent Mel Tucker incident I wouldn't consider this a surprising struggle. Even with both being considered, the fact that Michigan State's 2024 class ranks No. 12 in the Big Ten is pretty surprising when you consider the resources put into the program and recent success. There is some star power with three four-star recruits in Anthony Carrie, Nicholas Marsh and Jaylen Thompson along with others who will be in the four-star conversation moving forward. However, there simply isn't enough high caliber talent or sheer number of high school recruits for a school that has invested in competing for championships.

*****

BEST BATTLE: Penn State vs. Maryland for Jaylen Harvey