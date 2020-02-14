Earlier this month, Maryland and Northwestern become the first two Big Ten schools to offer Rod Moore, but they likely won't be the last for the 2021 safety from Northmont High School in Ohio.

"I'm hearing from Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Northwestern - basically the whole Big Ten besides Iowa," Moore, who also has scholarships from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Liberty and Miami (OH), told BadgerBlitz.com.