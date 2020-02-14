Big Ten schools taking interest in 2021 DB Rod Moore
Earlier this month, Maryland and Northwestern become the first two Big Ten schools to offer Rod Moore, but they likely won't be the last for the 2021 safety from Northmont High School in Ohio.
"I'm hearing from Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Northwestern - basically the whole Big Ten besides Iowa," Moore, who also has scholarships from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Liberty and Miami (OH), told BadgerBlitz.com.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news