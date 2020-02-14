News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-14 15:32:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Big Ten schools taking interest in 2021 DB Rod Moore

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Earlier this month, Maryland and Northwestern become the first two Big Ten schools to offer Rod Moore, but they likely won't be the last for the 2021 safety from Northmont High School in Ohio.

"I'm hearing from Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Northwestern - basically the whole Big Ten besides Iowa," Moore, who also has scholarships from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Liberty and Miami (OH), told BadgerBlitz.com.

Junior wide receiver Rob Moore will visit Wisconsin on March 1.
Junior wide receiver Rob Moore will visit Wisconsin on March 1. (Rivals.com)

***SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription***

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}