Better Know A Badger: Three-Star Receiver Tommy McIntosh

BadgerBlitz.com continues its annual "Better Know a Badger" series, where we check in with the incoming freshmen as they begin the transition from being prep standouts to college athletes. Today we check in with Dewitt (Mich.) High receiver Tommy McIntosh, who caught 98 passes for 2,109 yards and 36 touchdowns his final two seasons of high school.

MADISON, Wis. – After six members of the University of Wisconsin’s 2022 class joined the program this past January to participate in offseason conditioning and spring practices, the Badgers will welcome the other nine members in late June.

I think I’m a hard-nosed guy, someone who is going to go hard every play, whether it’s running or blocking downfield every play. Speed, getting over the top, making those contested catches, I think I provide opportunities for a wide range of route concepts and things I can do with the ball in my hands after the catch, too.

TM: I feel like I’m a do-it-all guy personally. I like to think my athletic enough to go get over the top and lengthy enough to make those contested catches, but athletic enough to be able to get open on underneath routes and provide mismatch wherever I can be. Whether I move down closer to the box or stay closer to the outside, I feel like I can put defenses in an uncomfortable position by having to match up to me with a corner, safety, or whatever it may be.

TM: Right away, it just threw me into the fire. I saw what I was made of as a sophomore playing against some of the top teams in the state early on. Just getting acclimated to the speed of the games and ways I could put myself above other competition. Our program does a good job scheduling out-of-conference games and putting us on the big stage. This year we played at Michigan (Stadium) and then obviously Ford Field for the state championship but putting us up against the best competition we could to help us improve as much as possible. Also, the work ethic and the culture we have at Dewitt have really put me in a good position moving forward to build upon that in every way.

You’re coming from a championship program. You helped the team to a state title as a junior and got back to the title game last year. What did playing at your high school do for you as a football player?

Tommy McIntosh: Like you said, just getting myself conditioned and ready to go. Showing up in my peak physical condition and making sure I am in the best opportunity to grow from there, to become a better player and a more athletic player. I’ve been getting my body ready physically but also my mind ready for the workload that it’s going to be. It’s definitely going to be a big change from high school sport, so getting myself prepared for that more than anything else.

Since you signed in December, how have you started to make the adjustment to college life and college athletics? What’s been your focus to put yourself in the best position to succeed this first season?

You had multiple scholarship offers during the process. What attracted you to Wisconsin?

TM: I was always interested in Wisconsin as a school and then a football program. Growing up, we lived close to Michigan and Michigan State, so we saw all those classes in the 2010 era between Michigan State and Wisconsin. I started watching them after that. I really liked their playstyle, the way they play the game. When my recruiting started, I didn’t get a lot of looks from Big Ten schools early on. As things started to pick up, I get into communication with Coach (Alvis) Whitted and the rest of the staff and instantly liked the attitude they came with. They felt different from other schools in the way they went about their business, and I was instantly attracted to it. Going on a visit, I obviously loved the campus and the environment they have there as a football program and a school was something I really wanted to be a part of.

I believe football players in the state of Wisconsin who want to play college football take it personally when the Badgers don’t offer them a scholarship because that’s the premier school in the state. I’m curious, as a player who grew up in Michigan, did you take it personally when Michigan and Michigan State really didn’t show you much interest?

TM: I don’t know if I took it personally. I think it was more a mutual thing. Obviously, it would have been cool to get looked at a little more, maybe recruited a little more by my hometown school, but I always knew I wanted to go elsewhere, somewhere further away from home to open up my perspective of things. I felt Wisconsin was a perfect fit for that, as well as playing Michigan and Michigan State back home and trying to beat up on them every year.

How much do you think it helps you that Coach Whitted was your primary recruiting contact and now is your position coach? How have you developed that relationship since you signed?

TM: I feel like me and Coach Whitted really had that connection from the beginning. Communication was always easy. It came naturally. He was always really open with me, which I really liked. So when they offered me, he was very positive about it, I could feel the attraction, and feel that I was wanted there. He would just tell me that I can commit whenever, and that drew me in a little bit to the idea of them pursuing me that hard. I really liked that moving forward. Talking to him, getting to know him better, him coming to my house, and talking to my family, it was really always a good relationship, and will continue to grow once I am there and spend more time with him. I’m excited.

Who are you living with this first year?

TM: This summer I’m living with (Minnesota walk-on) Grady O’Neill and this fall I’m living with Myles Burkett.

How have you and Myles developed your relationship over the past year since you two will be tasked with the role of making one another look good?

TM: Our communication started fast. Myles was really the first person to reach out to me after I got my offer and we stayed in pretty constant communication after that, just growing that relationship, growing that bond, and getting to know each other better. When I went on my official visit, he was on the same one. That was the weekend four or five recruits committed on that visit and I think Myles had a lot to do with that, connecting recruits with the current team and coaches. He was a big part in my recruiting making me comfortable with everything and that really did help a lot.

Where does your biggest support come from?

TM: Probably my family or my friends. I have a sister and am really close with my mom and dad. They would probably be the first person I go to. They are my biggest supporters. They are there for whatever I need. My friends give me perspective on whatever I need, whether it be teammates or friends outside of football.

What was the family’s reaction when the scholarship offers started to come in and when you picked Wisconsin?

TM: It was definitely a big deal for us. The scholarship offers started abruptly. It was one day out of the blue, I didn’t expect it and it was exciting. My dad played college football, so he’s been through the whole recruiting spiel before. For him to be able to go through it again with me was really a unique thing. Not having to pay for college, they were really excited about that, too.

When it came to making a decision, they really put it on me. They were there along the way to answer questions I may have or give input, but they said it was my decision because I’m the one spending the next four years at the college I choose. We worked really well together traveling to campuses, comparing and contrasting and making a decision.

Your dad (Rob McIntosh) was a strong safety at Central Michigan. Have you two gone one-on-one in route running?

TM: Nah. I don’t think he’s got in anymore. He was more a run-stopper. He wasn’t too agile. I think I’d be able to beat him pretty easily (laughing). He’s been off for a few years, so I’ll give him a break.

From getting recruited by Wisconsin until now, what has been the best part of this experience so far?

TM: Right now, it’s the relationships I’ve been able to build in a short period of time with the coaching staff, the personnel at the football facilities, and the teammates I’ll be moving forward with. I’ve been able to bond with these guys. I’m excited to spend the next four years with them. It’s got to be a lot of fun. We’re going to put in a lot of hard work and do everything we can to fulfill our goals.