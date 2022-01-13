Better Know a Badger: Three-star QB Myles Burkett

Wisconsin signed 14 scholarship players in December as part of its 2022 class. Most will begin their journeys to Madison this summer. However, Paul Chryst expects six players to enroll early in January. BadgerBlitz.com brings back its annual "Better Know a Badger" series, where we check in with the incoming freshmen as they begin the transition from being prep standouts to college athletes. Next up is quarterback Myles Burkett, who, along with winning the state's player of the year awards for from both the Associated Press and Gatorade, led Franklin to a WIAA Division 1 state title in 2021. RELATED: DB Avyonne Jones |

Head coach Paul Chryst discussed the skill-set of Burkett during the start of the early signing period. "Pretty early, you saw that he certainly had enough talent," Chryst said on Dec. 15. "The more you watched him, the more I kind of liked how he played, competed. Then the more that you talked to him and you're around him, I just think that he's got kind of who he is in the competitive part of him, the leadership abilities that he has. I thought that's a really, really good fit and a guy that every time I have a chance to be around him, I get more excited about him. "Certainly, what he and his teammates, coaching staff did there [at Franklin], it's not easy to to win a state championship, and even before that, the success they had. I think he loves football. I think that's important for a quarterback. He's got a little football junkie in him that way, but loves competing, and he was fun. He was one of those guys that no matter who you're talking to, he's a connector. He connects other guys in the group, and I think he's just got a lot of qualities that you just you know are important and things that we value. And I'm excited certainly about Myles." BadgerBlitz.com spoke with Burkett on Jan. 11, just days away from his upcoming travels to Madison. Questions and answers are lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Wisconsin 2022 QB signee Myles Burkett. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

We spoke with you in December after your WIAA Division I state championship win (and during your signing day ceremony). What have you been up to these days in preparing for coming up to Madison? "Basically everyday I have been training with my trainer Jonny Bridgewater. Cool to have Braelon [Allen] hanging around lately, so workouts have been extremely productive. Pairing that with getting myself right, spiritually, emotionally and physically to be able to go in and mix it up. But the one shocking thing to everybody is that I haven’t thrown a football since the state championship. But since I started doing that, I have had little to no shoulder and elbow issues during preparation and in season. How have the conversations been between the Wisconsin signees after the early signing period? "Most of the contact we have had as of now is with our advisors. Being an early enrollee, the football part will come when it comes to conversations with the coaching staff, but the essential conversations with our advisors to help us prepare for a large step in our lives is the main concern amongst all of us at the moment -- when it comes to finishing academic work, and preparing for move-in day." In your eyes as an in-state recruit, how important was it for your future teammate, Isaac Hamm, to sign with Wisconsin with a couple others heading outside state borders? "It was extremely important. The gates around Wisconsin for in-state talent is becoming more and more difficult to contain. There are a lot of really great players getting a lot of absolutely deserved recognition from teams around the country. So with Isaac deciding to stay home instead of going to some of these quote-unquote blue blood schools, it sets the tone for years to come when looking at top talent in the state of Wisconsin going to Wisconsin." Isaac mentioned to reporters on Dec. 15 that he told you and Braelon before he publicly made his decision. When did he tell you, and what was your reaction? "He was hinting at it all year pretty much but kind of assured me and confirmed it to me after the state championship on the field. It was hard to think of that at that moment considering the stature of emotions I was experiencing after winning a state title, but I was definitely excited for him and excited for our team that we were able to secure him, and it just speaks volumes to the relationship me and him have for him to trust me and tell me that weeks prior." Since we last spoke in mid-December, how often have you been in contact with the coaching staff with your arrival on campus coming soon, and who are you talking with the most? "Haven’t been a lot of conversations. I had some conversations with Coach Chryst, but with the timing of the bowl game and then everyone kind of having that hiatus period where they can step away from football, those conversations and contact will continue once I arrive on campus." As an incoming quarterback, is there a plan of action for your first season at UW where you progress in learning the offense, the playbook or just overall becoming acclimated to the college football landscape? "I mean, I wouldn’t say there is a set in stone plan. College football is really all about accountability and how I decide to attack this transition. I plan to be that cliché first guy in, last guy out because that’s how I’ve always been. I’m obsessed with getting better, and trying to make those around me better. So the traits I carry from high school I plan to maintain at the next level.”

Which player from this 2022 class are you looking forward to seeing the most on the field? "I could say every single guy, but I’m really excited to see Cade Yacamelli. I mean, to this day we all have no clue where he will play, but I know his athleticism and want to help the team will translate to whatever path he and the staff decide to take. He’s gonna be one of those gamer-type guys, and I’m excited that he's going to be on my team and not playing against him." Avyonne Jones mentioned yesterday that you two are roommates coming up. When do you officially move in, and how did you all figure out living arrangements? "We move in Sunday the 16th. Avyonne and I have had a good relationship in the past so we figured it only made sense for us to be roommates in college. We come from different backgrounds so it will be a unique experience for the both of us, but it also is cool that I get to tell this dude exactly what to wear and how to act in this Wisconsin winter. We kind of just talk it out and our families talk it out about what to bring and what the set up will be like and what we truly want our living experience to be so that it feels like a little bit of home." What do you feel that you can bring to Wisconsin's offense and the quarterback room? "I think I can bring some swagger. I think I’m in a polarizing position, but I’m not afraid of the moment but I’m also not going to change who I am. I play free, I play loose, but I do everything possible to make winning plays and to make my teammates better. I think my added ability to fit both play styles, whether you need me to sit in the pocket and make throws or get out of the pocket and make throws or use my running ability to keep the defense honest. I know I say this a lot, Braelon is a close friend of mine and I hate seeing him get so contained, so coming in and using my abilities do keep defenses out of those heavy boxes, it can allow him to play free as well. Which we all know can make us a very dangerous team." What are some of the areas that you see yourself improving in once you get up to Wisconsin? "I think command of the offense is probably an area all incoming freshman quarterbacks need to improve on. I think I was given a lot of control and responsibility in my offense in high school but nothing to replicate the college game. So although I have the skills developed, it can never be improved enough." What are your goals for your freshman year? "I mean, goal No. 1 is I want to play. I think to some it may seem arrogant to say so, but I think me coming in with that mentality only betters everyone. I don’t think the right approach for me is to come in and see what happens. I want to be pushed and I want to push the other guys in that room and on this team. I came to Wisconsin to play and to win football games, and [for] my freshman year, I am determined and set on giving everything I got to achieve it. I love this university and this team, and I’m just here to leave better than when I came."