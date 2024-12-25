Better Know A Badger – 2025 four-star linebacker Mason Posa

MADISON, Wis. – It turned out that Luke Fickell had no reason to worry.
The University of Wisconsin head coach was hopeful that the results on the field wouldn’t cause members of his highly ranked third recruiting class to start rethinking their commitment or, worse yet, reopen their decision-making process entirely.
From the time the Badgers’ 2024 season ended without a bowl game for the first time in 23 years to the first day of the early signing period, Wisconsin's staff only saw one prospect de-commit. Twenty-three kids signed paperwork to join Fickell’s program, a class that ranks 20th in the Rivals.com rankings with 10 four-star recruits from eight different states.
“To see guys not waver,” Fickell said. “That faith and belief that the games and what you see on Saturday isn’t everything. For those guys to hold with us and believe in us … relationships, trust, and belief in this process still win out.”
Adding depth to the middle of the defense, we look at the signing of Albuquerque (N.M.) La Cueva linebacker Mason Posa and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
Posa was selected to first-team All-State, All-Metro, and All-District in 2022 and 2023, seasons in which he finished with 77 and 99 tackles, respectively. He took a significant jump playing inside and outside linebacker for La Cueva last season. Not only did he lead his school to the state championship in 2024, but Posa also posted 133 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 21 TFLs, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three defensive touchdowns as a senior.
“I feel like studying film really helped me a lot this past year helping me notice stuff, like recognizing formation and seeing what can happen,” Posa said. “I feel like me preparing for games was a lot better than last year. I think I am playing slower than I was, which is a good thing because I would overrun a lot of tackles. I wouldn’t miss a lot of tackles at all, and I was better at reading quarterback’s eyes and causing turnovers.”
Recruiting Competition
The 14th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2025 class, Posa committed to the Badgers over a list of two dozen major offers, including Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, and Washington. He took official visits to Arizona and Oklahoma State.
Posa said Baylor, Oregon, and Texas A&M continued to stay in touch following his commitment, while Oklahoma reached out to see if Posa was willing to entertain their interests.
“I told them I was committed to Wisconsin, and my recruitment was over,” Posa said.