Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Better Know A Badger – 2024 four-star defensive end Ernest Willor

Benjamin Worgull • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@TheBadgerNation
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin football and basketball since 2004. Follow him on Twitter at @TheBadgerNation

MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come.

After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 22 prospects from 13 different states from coast to coast, combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.

“The ability to go across the United States and find the players we need to be successful in doing the things we want to do is really, really impressive,” Fickell said.

Half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addresses the depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth of the defensive line position, we look at the upcoming signing of Towson (MD) Concordia Prep's Ernest Willor and how his addition improves the program.

Towson (MD) Concordia Prep defensive end Ernest Willor
Towson (MD) Concordia Prep defensive end Ernest Willor

Stats

After registering 38 tackles and four sacks during his junior season, Willor finished his senior season with 47 tackles, 7.0 sacks, and two interceptions.

Recruiting Competition

The 21st commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, Willor picked Wisconsin over co-finalist Maryland. Willor also had over two dozen other scholarships, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Recruiting Story

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement