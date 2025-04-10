BBTV: Camp Rolls On, 2 Significant Defensive Commitments, What's Next at QB

BadgerBlitz.com staff writer Donnie Slusher and Matt Perkins talk about the latest happenings from spring camp, including Danny O'Neil 's increased reps with the 1s, the growth of the offensive and defensive lines, and how Matt Jung is making waves in the secondary, before breaking down the commitments of Carmelow Reed and Carsen Eloms and discussing how quarterback recruiting for 2026 is evolving.

