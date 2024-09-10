BBTV: Alabama Week Presents a Big Test on the Field and on the Trail
BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss the fallout from the Badgers' win over South Dakota, the latest injury status of Xavier Lucas and Tawee Walker, and reasons for hope for the game against the Crimson Tide.
Then, they dive into the important recruiting targets who will be on campus for the game including Javian Osborne, Amari Latimer, Shahn Alston, Gavin Mueller, Zachary Washington, and Benjamin Novak before talking about what Jon saw from James Thomas in person this past weekend.
