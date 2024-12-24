Cornerback rebuild begins with portal commitment from Geimere Latimer

A 5-foot-10, 187-pound junior, Latimer played the last two seasons at Jacksonville State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Badgers.

The work to build Paul Haynes ' unit back up began Tuesday morning with a commitment from Geimere Latimer .

Wisconsin's cornerback room was hit hard by the transfer portal this month.

Latimer was a two-star prospect coming out of high school with offers from Tulane, Army, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Navy, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern and Marshall. In his senior season, Latimer was 180-for-326 passing for 3,007 yards and 37 touchdowns, while also rushing for 576 yards and 10 touchdowns on 103 carries.

In 2023, Latimer, a Georgia native, played in 13 games as a true freshman for the Gamecocks. He racked up 10 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

This fall, Latimer had 42 tackles, three interceptions and five pass deflections for a Jacksonville State team that won a Conference USA championship.

There is more work to be done, but Latimer could be a projected starter for the Badgers this spring. Wisconsin lost both Nyzier Fourqurean and RJ Delancy to graduation, and Ricardo Hallman could leave early for the NFL. Projected starter Xavier Lucas entered the portal, as well as Max Lofy, Justin Taylor, Jonas Duclona, Jace Arnold and Amare Snowden.

As it currently stands, Latimer will join a room that is scheduled to return Class of 2024 signees Jay Harper and Omillio Agard, as well as 2025 signees Cairo Skanes and Jahmare Washington.

Latimer is the 17th portal addition for the Badgers this month.