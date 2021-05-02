Wisconsin concluded its final spring practice on April 30. Reporters saw five of the 15 sessions, and specific players shined in those handful of days reporters watch in Camp Randall Stadium.

BadgerBlitz.com highlights which players stood out from each position group in those half-dozen practices. On Saturday, we look at the offensive side of the ball.

Writer's note/disclaimer: Reporters saw five of the 15 practices, so this may not paint the entire picture of what transpired during the spring.