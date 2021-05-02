 Wisconsin football: Badgers who stood out on offense during open practices
Badgers who stood out during open practices on offense

Jake Kocorowski
Wisconsin concluded its final spring practice on April 30. Reporters saw five of the 15 sessions, and specific players shined in those handful of days reporters watch in Camp Randall Stadium.

BadgerBlitz.com highlights which players stood out from each position group in those half-dozen practices. On Saturday, we look at the offensive side of the ball.

Writer's note/disclaimer: Reporters saw five of the 15 practices, so this may not paint the entire picture of what transpired during the spring.

QUARTERBACK: GRAHAM MERTZ

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

I thought all three quarterbacks who received reps during team periods looked solid, but I'll give the nod to QB1 here. Graham Mertz went through the proverbial hills and valleys performance-wise during his first year starting in 2020, finishing the season completing 61.1% of his throws for 1,238 yards with nine touchdowns to five interceptions.

This spring, Mertz appeared consistent with his throws, and within that, reestablishing that he can make the variety of tosses that made him one of the highly touted prospects of the 2019 recruiting class. The one throw that still stands out to me to me is during the April 17 session where he hit wide receiver Chimere Dike for a red zone touchdown. He threw to the left corner of the end zone that eluded a couple of defenders, and the second-year wide out reeled in the reception.

How he makes the jump as a second-year starter will be a storyline during fall camp and the 2021 season, but he looked sharp.

